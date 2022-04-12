Inquiry into WUM professor’s bad language against ex-student ordered

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) on Monday ordered an inquiry against a professor emeritus of the Women University Multan (WUM) for using derogatory language against a former student for wearing a nose ring.

Mahnoor Zahra, the former student of MPhil English, who recently passed out, had lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister Portal, which was forwarded to the HED secretary. The secretary directed the WUM vice chancellor to hold an inquiry into the matter.

Ms Zahra told Dawn that WUM Professor Emeritus Shagufta Hussain, teaching at the university after her retirement, had used derogatory language against her for wearing a nose ring. She alleged when she went to meet Prof Hussain, she suddenly started raising objections to her nose ring.

“You are a student and you should not wear a nose ring because sex workers would wear this type of jewellery to please their customers,” she quoted the professor as saying.

She alleged that the professor also raised questions to her dress and used derogatory language about it.

“I suffered immense mental torture,” she said and demanded action against the professor for using bad language against her dress and jewellery. Ms Hussain told Dawn the girl was not her student and she was visiting her for guidance as she wanted a job as a visiting teacher at the university.

“I saw her wearing the nose ring and suggested her to take it off, telling her that only sex workers wore nose rings,” she said, claiming that she was only trying to educate the girl who had taken it in the wrong way. She insisted that the girl should not wear a nose ring as a teacher because of the working environment.

Ms Shagufta Hussain said she had taught at colleges and university for more than 30 years and she had educated her students about the culture of the country. She said she was ready to face the inquiry.

WUM Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi said an inquiry would be conducted into the matter. She said she had also received complaints from other students against the professor and would take strict action if she was found guilty.

