Met Office predicts rain in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Hot and dry weather has invited moist and cool winds from the west which may result in rain in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab as well as Islamabad.

According to the Met Office, the brief system is likely to bring rainfall in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday evening.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Tuesday and may persist in upper parts of the country till Wednesday,” the Met Office said.

While less than normal rain is expected in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, central and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, nearly normal precipitation is expected over most parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The key reason for below normal rainfall is attributed to La-Niña condition currently prevailing in the South Pacific which is likely to continue with moderate intensity during April 2022, but it will gradually decrease in the month of May.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded in Islamabad at 39 degrees.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2022