DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2022

Met Office predicts rain in Islamabad today

Kalbe AliPublished April 12, 2022 - Updated April 12, 2022 10:48am

ISLAMABAD: Hot and dry weather has invited moist and cool winds from the west which may result in rain in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab as well as Islamabad.

According to the Met Office, the brief system is likely to bring rainfall in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday evening.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Tuesday and may persist in upper parts of the country till Wednesday,” the Met Office said.

While less than normal rain is expected in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, central and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, nearly normal precipitation is expected over most parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The key reason for below normal rainfall is attributed to La-Niña condition currently prevailing in the South Pacific which is likely to continue with moderate intensity during April 2022, but it will gradually decrease in the month of May.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded in Islamabad at 39 degrees.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Editorial: New PM’s challenge

Editorial: New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 12 Apr, 2022

New PM’s challenge

Enormity of economic, foreign policy challenges demands a strong govt, which is not encumbered by uncertainty over its future.
12 Apr, 2022

Chilling tactics

IT seems that some forces attempted to exploit the power vacuum during the absence of a government in Islamabad. In...
12 Apr, 2022

Water shortage

FOR the past couple of weeks, news reports have been indicating an acute water shortage in the country. According to...
11 Apr, 2022

Election preparations

WITH the success of the no-confidence vote against the prime minister, the incoming government may not be in a hurry...
Updated 11 Apr, 2022

Cable rigmarole

It is unfortunate that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi compromised the country’s vital interests, instead of protecting them.
11 Apr, 2022

Khashoggi trial

THE gruesome 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate had shocked...