Shah Farman quits as KP governor

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Monday resigned after election of Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The outgoing governor had already decided that he would relinquish his office once Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was elected the country’s chief executive.

“The governor has signed his resignation [letter] and dispatched it to President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi,” a statement issued from the Governor’s House said.

The governor had already decided to resign after ouster of the PTI government in the centre on the grounds that being a governor he won’t be able to extend the required protocol to Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister.

Mr Farman had taken oath as the 32nd Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 5, 2018. He remained governor for three years and seven months.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2022