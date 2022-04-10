DAWN.COM Logo

April 10, 2022

PTI MNAs to resign from National Assembly on Monday, says Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comPublished April 10, 2022 - Updated April 10, 2022 05:14pm
Senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses the media in Islamabad. — Photo: APP
Senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses the media in Islamabad. — Photo: APP

Senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced that his party would resign en masse from the National Assembly tomorrow (Monday), a day after former prime minister Imran Khan lost his government via a successful no-confidence move.

The decision to resign was tied up with the acceptance of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif's nomination papers for prime minister's elections, to which the PTI had raised objections. In a later development, the NA Secretariat rejected the objections and accepted Shehbaz's nomination.

Talking to the media in Islamabad with a host of other PTI leaders and officials, Chaudhry said a meeting of the PTI's central core executive committee (CEC) was held in Bani Gala with Imran Khan where "the whole situation was analysed".

He said the CEC recommended to Khan that the PTI should resign from the assemblies starting with the National Assembly. "If our objections on Shehbaz Sharif's [nomination] papers are not addressed then we will resign tomorrow," he said.

Elaborating on the PTI's decision to nominate its Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the prime minister's position after a successful vote of no-confidence against Khan, Chaudhry said that contesting the election offered the party a way to challenge Shehbaz's nomination papers.

He said it was a "great injustice" that Shehbaz would be contesting the election for the prime minister on the same day he is to be indicted in a money laundering case.

"What can be more insulting for Pakistan that a foreign selected and foreign imported government is imposed on it and a person like Shehbaz is made its head," he rued.

It is pertinent to mention that a special court (Central-I) of the Federal Investigation Agency is likely to indict Shehbaz and son Hamza in Rs14 billion money laundering case on Monday (April 11).

Referring to the situation around the successful no-trust vote, Chaudhry said that there were no "two opinions" in the PTI's CEC meeting that it was anything other than a "very big conspiracy".

"It was a foreign regime change operation that happened here," he said. "We think this is a slap on [the face of] people of Pakistan. We reject it. The whole nation expects leadership from Imran Khan and expects from PTI that they'll come out on streets [against] this foreign conspiracy."

On the PTI CEC and Imran Khan's behalf, he appealed to the public to come out and protest after Isha prayers in their respective district headquarters.

Chaudhry said that if the PTI "disappointed people" now and Khan did not lead a massive movement then it would amount to a "betrayal with the country's politics and Constitution". He said a fuller plan would be provided later and the country would move towards new elections in the next few weeks and months.

"Whoever has created this [political] crisis has engaged in enmity with the state. We think the crisis got more complicated due to the Supreme Court's decision," he said, referring to the apex court's Thursday order to restore the National Assembly and the no-confidence motion.

Referring to yesterday night's events when the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court opened their gates late night, Chaudhry said that such activity was "immensely disliked" by the public, which was now expressing their opinion on social media about the events.

"Until we don't throw this government out and until it stays, no institution of Pakistan will have any sanctity," he added.

Questioned on the "trolling" of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and his family, allegedly at the hands PTI supporters, Chaudhry distanced himself from such elements, saying that the party had "no control over social media".

"We can only influence our known people and can't control everyone's mind so the people who have a problem that [trolling] is being done against them on social media, kindly don't blame us."

Awami Muslim League chief, Sheikh Rashid, a key ally of the PTI, who spoke before Chaudhry, was more direct in the resignations announcement.

"It has been decided that we can't be involved with these thieves and dacoits in the assembly. Everyone decided with a unanimous consensus that we are going to resign en masse from the NA," he said. "All members will resign."

Comments (53)
bhaRAT©
Apr 10, 2022 03:56pm
Imported regime NOT acceptable!! Pakistan zindabad Imran Khan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Apr 10, 2022 03:57pm
Please resign and go home
Reply Recommend 0
Truthisbitter813
Apr 10, 2022 04:03pm
Good, the NA deserves to be cleansed of these PTI looters and liars.
Reply Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Apr 10, 2022 04:03pm
One word - get LOST!
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Apr 10, 2022 04:04pm
Resign, who cares. The nation does not want loud mouth thugs
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
Apr 10, 2022 04:04pm
No need to wait till that..Plzz do it now
Reply Recommend 0
Anand
Apr 10, 2022 04:05pm
Please do it
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 10, 2022 04:06pm
First make the rules about what you desire. Otherwise, rules will apply, as due.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 10, 2022 04:07pm
First day out of government and the champions are on streets. Cry baby.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Apr 10, 2022 04:07pm
back to crying and containers lol
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Apr 10, 2022 04:09pm
The desastrous feudalism is on its way of full destruction.
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Apr 10, 2022 04:11pm
Do it, resign and go home you guys are useless drama maker. Public deserves anybody but jokers,
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Apr 10, 2022 04:12pm
That would be a again a stupid move.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Apr 10, 2022 04:13pm
Now crooks will run Pakistan! Priceless submission by Pindi Boyz!
Reply Recommend 0
Awam
Apr 10, 2022 04:13pm
Another twist...
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Tarar
Apr 10, 2022 04:19pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Apr 10, 2022 04:20pm
Fawad make good jome
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 10, 2022 04:24pm
Ch. Fawad is absolutely right. Opposition should nominate some not under corruption cases. Good decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Tim
Apr 10, 2022 04:24pm
@Manzoor, Surrender to their boss!
Reply Recommend 0
Lalo
Apr 10, 2022 04:26pm
Sir, you have lost the power. Don't try to dictate the terms.
Reply Recommend 0
Madari Tamash
Apr 10, 2022 04:32pm
Starting with him good ridance
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Apr 10, 2022 04:36pm
These cases were made by PTI & almost 3+ years have passed without any Proof.......
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 10, 2022 04:37pm
Who cares? Your time is over now.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamki
Apr 10, 2022 04:41pm
The person who was clinging to power till last minute will really resign? You fooled us 3 and half years. No more
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 10, 2022 04:43pm
Makes sense , those who are facing courts can not be law makers.
Reply Recommend 0
Ponniyin Selvan
Apr 10, 2022 04:44pm
More drama. Less governing.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif
Apr 10, 2022 04:44pm
Please resign and go home.
Reply Recommend 0
Ruhul Amin
Apr 10, 2022 04:45pm
Only Mr Khan raised the corruption issues and no body else. Victory is yours .
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Apr 10, 2022 04:48pm
But PTI must play a role of opposition. That will be good. Why resignation?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 10, 2022 04:48pm
I think first they should be send jail for violating constitution twice and disrespecting the rule of Law they should be face Article 6
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Apr 10, 2022 04:49pm
However a valid reason should be given while accepting nomination of SS.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 10, 2022 04:51pm
Can you please confirm where Mr. Imran Khan will address protesting people after Ishaa
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 10, 2022 04:51pm
Hope all of them have accumulated enough wealth during the past three and a half years to last them a life time. It will be good riddance for the nation to get rid of you and the likes of you.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Apr 10, 2022 04:52pm
Surprised he did not blame India and Israel as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Apr 10, 2022 04:53pm
It really surprises me when people like him and IK take a high moral ground for themselves!
Reply Recommend 0
Lookeron
Apr 10, 2022 04:55pm
Well done! Now this is the time to get rid of you people.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi
Apr 10, 2022 04:56pm
PTI should have resigned when speaker and dy speaker were asked to resign. It is just a drama. To stay valid for next elections PTI needs to stay in the assembly, otherwise they will be literally wiped out at next elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 10, 2022 04:58pm
Champion liar
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Apr 10, 2022 04:59pm
You made ik lose
Reply Recommend 0
Saifur Rahman
Apr 10, 2022 05:00pm
you all must be behind bars along with your leader
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 10, 2022 05:01pm
Again those from middle income group are being fooled while the rich who were benefiited during imran khan days will not come
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Apr 10, 2022 05:02pm
The addicted Shehbaz Sharif has absolutely no right to possess any public office!
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 10, 2022 05:03pm
With likes of Fawad Chaudhary, Shabaz Gill and Babar Awan in PTI. Party have no future.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Apr 10, 2022 05:09pm
Unless Imran Khan is banned from the media and the toxicity of PTI is cleansed from the social media, a part of the country would remain stuck in parallel world of hate, focused on disrupting the running of the country if their cult leader can't be the PM.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Apr 10, 2022 05:10pm
Don't wait for Monday. We want you to resign today. Want the information ministry clean and tidy.
Reply Recommend 0
Siva
Apr 10, 2022 05:11pm
Good riddence. Please resign and go home. Wait for summons for your turn now.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar Ali awan
Apr 10, 2022 05:12pm
@Truthisbitter813, pls resign and go home urgently
Reply Recommend 0
Raka
Apr 10, 2022 05:14pm
@bhaRAT©, prove it
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 10, 2022 05:18pm
Who cares
Reply Recommend 0
Aar
Apr 10, 2022 05:18pm
@bhaRAT©, your PTI has has done more damage to the economy, stop pretending they’re innocent
Reply Recommend 0
Nadira Khan
Apr 10, 2022 05:19pm
Very true
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa Majeed
Apr 10, 2022 05:21pm
If PTI resigns then ECP should do by elections. Hopefully all of them will be defeated.
Reply Recommend 0
Gal Wadh Gayi
Apr 10, 2022 05:22pm
Don’t understand, why all the whining and tantrum throwing if had to resign kn the end after all!?
Reply Recommend 0

