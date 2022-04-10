DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 10, 2022

Lankan president faces biggest street protest

AFPPublished April 10, 2022 - Updated April 10, 2022 08:05am
Protestors take part in a demonstration against the economic crisis at the entrance of the president's office in Colombo on April 9. — AFP
COLOMBO: Tens of thousands marched on beleaguered Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office on Saturday, in the biggest protest to date over the country’s dire economic and political crisis.

Sri Lanka’s 22 million people have seen weeks of power blackouts and severe shortages of food, fuel and other essentials in the country’s worst downturn since independence in 1948.

Saturday’s social-media organised protest drew the largest numbers since the crisis blew up last month according reporters.

And pressure on Rajapaksa intensified further as the country’s powerful business community also began withdrawing support for the president.

Men and women poured onto Colombo’s seafront promenade and laid siege to the colonial-era Presidential Secretariat, chanting “Go home Gota” and waving the national lion flag.

