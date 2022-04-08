Mercury climbs to 41.2°C in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachiites braved another hot and dry day on Thursday when mercury crossed 41 degree Celsius mark.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 41.2°C with 41 per cent relative humidity.

According to the Met department, very hot weather condition is likely to persist over Karachi till Friday (today) with maximum temperature expecting to range between 38°C and 40°C.

Similar conditions are likely to prevail over central and upper Sindh with maximum temperature ranging between 43°C and 45°C.

“Temperature in Karachi is likely to drop from Saturday (tomorrow) onward when the maximum temperature is expected to range between 36-38°C,” said a Met official.

He linked hot weather conditions to a high pressure system persisting over Afghanistan and Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2022