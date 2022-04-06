DAWN.COM Logo

6 wounded in grenade attack at mosque in Kabul

AFPPublished April 6, 2022 - Updated April 6, 2022 08:22pm

Six people were wounded in a grenade blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, police said, minutes after worshippers offered midday prayers marking the holy month of Ramazan.

Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but the militant Islamic State (IS) group continues to operate across the country.

“We had finished the prayers and were heading out of the mosque when the blast occurred,” worshipper Mohammed Yasin told AFP.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP a grenade was thrown inside the Pul-i-Khisti mosque and a suspect was arrested at the scene.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the IS-Khorasan group has carried out recent attacks in Kabul and other cities.

Officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the group is a key security challenge to the hardline Taliban who now rule Afghanistan.

Afghan War
World

M Emad
Apr 06, 2022 08:23pm
IS-K.
Reply Recommend 0
nobody
Apr 06, 2022 08:48pm
Taliban are going to learn that being in charge is harder than being a terrorist.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2022 08:50pm
Six people were wounded in a grenade blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, police said, minutes after worshippers offered midday prayers marking the holy month of Ramazan. India, where ever there is terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 06, 2022 08:51pm
@M Emad, IS-K India.
Reply Recommend 0

