Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

PTI's Karachi supporters celebrate opposition’s ‘failure’ in NA

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 09:32am

KARACHI: Calling the move of Prime Minister Imran Khan as his “trump card” and a victory of the party amid a crisis that engulfing Islamabad for the past few weeks, the city chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf took out a rally on Sunday to celebrate its “success”.

The party also called it the “celebration of opposition’s failure”, which returned empty-handed despite allegedly bribing elected members of the National Assembly.

The rally, which took round of different areas of Malir district, was addressed by Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Talking to the media, Mr Sheikh said that the foreign-funded conspiracy of the opposition parties hatched against PM Khan had failed.

“The three stooges received dollars and attempts were made to overthrow Imran Khan’s government by using their foreign funding for horse-trading,” he said.

“A political group of Karachi that is remnant of a man sitting in London also joined the band of thugs. The same group who joined the enemies of the homeland received funds from federal government for more than three years,” he said.

He said that all the “traitors” had been exposed before the nation and Imran Khan was determined to defeat them with support of the people.

Mr Sheikh felicitated people of Pakistan on the defeat of what he called anti-Pakistan elements and said that people who were dreaming of coming into power were upset now.

“After dissolution of the National Assembly, people of Pakistan have to decide the future of the country. Now opposition parties should go into masses, contest the election and get mandate of the people if they can, to come into power. The nation has confidence in courageous and patriotic leadership of Imran Khan,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

