Kamal says govt, opposition violate Constitution every day

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday termed the recent tussle between the ruling and opposition parties an exercise not beneficial for the country saying both the sides always preferred their vested interests over national interest.

Speaking at an urgent meeting of his party, the PSP chief said that all the members of the National Assembly considered violation of the Constitution when their government or their vested political interests come under threat.

“They have nothing to do with 220 million people,” he said. “This is not the first time that the Constitution of Pakistan has been violated. The Constitution is being violated here every day,” he said.

Mr Kamal said that under Article 140-A of the Constitution, devolution of powers and resources at the grassroots level was mandatory.

“Under Article 25-A of the Constitution, the government must provide education to all children in Pakistan but no party or politician talks about these articles. Various provisions of the Constitution relating to the rights and resources of 220 million people are being violated on a daily basis,” he added.

He said that neither the ruling party nor the opposition cared about Pakistan. “It’s just a bunch of elites who want to stay in power somehow. The present system will no longer function and the stubbornness to run the country will cause irreparable damage to Pakistan,” he said.

