DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 04, 2022

Nationalists fear PM’s actions may lead to civil war

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 10:02am

HYDERABAD: Sindhi nationalist parties’ leaders have said that dissolution of National Assembly on the recommendation of prime minister has created a political crisis in the country and raised fears of civil war.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Awami Tehreek president Dr Rasool Bux Khaskheli and secretary general Noor Ahmed Katiar said that undemocratic forces had made Pakistan a laboratory of political experiments.

They said that these forces had occupied Pakistan since its inception but now people did not want to become part of any experiment of dictatorship. This crisis could only be resolved by implementing 1940 Resolution and in line with vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had talked about a democratic Pakistan, they said.

They said that Jinnah’s Pakistan had ensured provincial autonomy and it was to be run according to constitution. Martial law had been imposed directly or indirectly in the country, he said.

They said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Democratic Movement had betrayed masses by aligning with Muttahdia Qaumi Movement. Both the parties had strengthened establishment through this alliance, they said.

They said that the parties like PTI had also reduced parliament to a laboratory at the instance of the establishment.

Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party chairman Dr Qadir Magsi accused Imran Khan of taking the country towards constitutional and political crises.

In a statement issued here on Sunday he called for invoking Article-6 against deputy speaker and all those who were part of this action including President Dr Arif Alvi and Imran Khan.

He said that PM’s step had undermined the democratic process and raised fears of civil war. If such action under Article-6 was not taken against them for violating Constitution then democracy would not function in the country, he said.

He said that deputy speaker’s ruing in Sunday’s parliamentary session over no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.

Qaumi Awami Tehreek president Ayaz Latif Palijo said that constitution should be fully abided and opposed any unconstitutional step. In a statement he said that proceedings of National Assembly should be held as per procedure.

He said that what had taken place in National and Punjab assemblies was deplorable and wondered what kind of message was emanating from Pakistan to entire world that Pakistan did not follow constitutional path.

He said that business of the assembly should be conducted in line with procedure laid down in the constitution. Those obstructing this constitutional procedure were neither friends of the country nor of the constitution, he said.

He said that people of Sindh remained irrelevant to this development as their viewpoint was not on the agenda.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Apr, 2022

Democracy subverted

THE nation is stunned. Ahead of the vote of no-confidence, the prime minister had repeatedly hinted that he had a...
04 Apr, 2022

Dealing with militants

IN two recent back-to-back attacks in the southern district of Tank and neighbouring South Waziristan tribal...
Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...