Nationalists fear PM’s actions may lead to civil war

HYDERABAD: Sindhi nationalist parties’ leaders have said that dissolution of National Assembly on the recommendation of prime minister has created a political crisis in the country and raised fears of civil war.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Awami Tehreek president Dr Rasool Bux Khaskheli and secretary general Noor Ahmed Katiar said that undemocratic forces had made Pakistan a laboratory of political experiments.

They said that these forces had occupied Pakistan since its inception but now people did not want to become part of any experiment of dictatorship. This crisis could only be resolved by implementing 1940 Resolution and in line with vision of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah who had talked about a democratic Pakistan, they said.

They said that Jinnah’s Pakistan had ensured provincial autonomy and it was to be run according to constitution. Martial law had been imposed directly or indirectly in the country, he said.

They said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Democratic Movement had betrayed masses by aligning with Muttahdia Qaumi Movement. Both the parties had strengthened establishment through this alliance, they said.

They said that the parties like PTI had also reduced parliament to a laboratory at the instance of the establishment.

Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party chairman Dr Qadir Magsi accused Imran Khan of taking the country towards constitutional and political crises.

In a statement issued here on Sunday he called for invoking Article-6 against deputy speaker and all those who were part of this action including President Dr Arif Alvi and Imran Khan.

He said that PM’s step had undermined the democratic process and raised fears of civil war. If such action under Article-6 was not taken against them for violating Constitution then democracy would not function in the country, he said.

He said that deputy speaker’s ruing in Sunday’s parliamentary session over no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.

Qaumi Awami Tehreek president Ayaz Latif Palijo said that constitution should be fully abided and opposed any unconstitutional step. In a statement he said that proceedings of National Assembly should be held as per procedure.

He said that what had taken place in National and Punjab assemblies was deplorable and wondered what kind of message was emanating from Pakistan to entire world that Pakistan did not follow constitutional path.

He said that business of the assembly should be conducted in line with procedure laid down in the constitution. Those obstructing this constitutional procedure were neither friends of the country nor of the constitution, he said.

He said that people of Sindh remained irrelevant to this development as their viewpoint was not on the agenda.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022