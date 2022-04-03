DAWN.COM Logo

CJP takes suo motu notice of situation in country after dissolution of NA

Haseeb BhattiPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 03:50pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via SC website/File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken suo motu notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi, the spokesperson of the apex court said on Sunday.

President Alvi dissolved the NA on PM Imran's advice under Article 58 of the Constitution earlier today.

joe
Apr 03, 2022 03:45pm
Does the public rule over Pakistan or a judge?
Foreigner
Apr 03, 2022 03:45pm
Dare you to take suo motor on foreign interference.
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 03, 2022 03:46pm
Only SCP can give directions to the Speaker of National Assembly in the present scenario.
Shamil
Apr 03, 2022 03:46pm
Imran khan will try to rig elections as caretaker
Punjabi Lion
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Good Decision by CJ.IK and president Alvi should be prosecuted under the article 6 of the constitution.
Punjabi Chronicles
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Article 69 now prevails. Look ahead.
SHAMSALTAMASH
Apr 03, 2022 03:49pm
Lets see where this Bajwa Doctorine take us to.
