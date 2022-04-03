CJP takes suo motu notice of situation in country after dissolution of NA

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken suo motu notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi, the spokesperson of the apex court said on Sunday.

President Alvi dissolved the NA on PM Imran's advice under Article 58 of the Constitution earlier today.

