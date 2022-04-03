Over 4,000 cops to perform Ramazan duty in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The capital city police will deploy over 4,000 personnel to ensure security during the holy month of Ramazan in the provincial metropolis.

A statement issued here on Saturday said that the city police had chalked out a security plan for the protection of mosques, bazaars and markets of the city during the holy month.

Besides, the police would also deploy over 30 additional patrolling teams throughout the city during the fasting month. In addition to this, over 1,000 police personnel would guard over 500 mosques throughout the city during the Taraweeh prayers.

Besides, 1,000 traffic cops would also be on duty to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the provincial capital.

The statement quoted Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan as saying that they had chalked out a plan to ensure security as well as smooth traffic flow during the holy month. He said that 1,000 policemen would be on duty across the city till late night to maintain law and order.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022