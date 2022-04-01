DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 01, 2022

Lahore to be divided into two districts: Buzdar

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 1, 2022 - Updated April 1, 2022 09:42am

LAHORE: Outgoing Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has revealed in an informal meeting with the media persons that an in-principle decision has been reached to split Lahore into two districts.

He also revealed that Murree and tehsil Taunsa Sharif, his hometown, would be given the status of districts. He said two new tehsils would also be carved out in Rawalpindi.

Mr Buzdar said the new districts would be established to improve governance.

Stating that the government was working on this initiative for a long time, he said the committee constituted for this purpose had put forth its recommendations.

He said approval was granted to reserve a 20pc quota for girls from backward areas in nursing colleges to improve employment opportunities for them.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PM’s address
Updated 01 Apr, 2022

PM’s address

It is clear the embattled prime minister hopes to turn public sympathies to his side once he goes down in parliament.
01 Apr, 2022

Who’ll rule Punjab?

WITH the government at the centre on its way out, is PTI left with any tricks at all to prevent Punjab from falling...
01 Apr, 2022

No access to justice

BY pardoning those suspected of involvement in her husband’s murder, Shireen Jokhio, in her simple but...
Fait accompli
Updated 31 Mar, 2022

Fait accompli

Any chances of his survival have dimmed considerably.
31 Mar, 2022

Ramazan prices

CAUGHT in a two-digit inflationary spiral for almost three years now, Pakistanis must brace themselves for the...
31 Mar, 2022

Dreams of murder

HORRIFIC as it was, the cold-blooded murder of a seminary teacher in D.I. Khan by three of her students on...