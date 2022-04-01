Lahore to be divided into two districts: Buzdar

LAHORE: Outgoing Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has revealed in an informal meeting with the media persons that an in-principle decision has been reached to split Lahore into two districts.

He also revealed that Murree and tehsil Taunsa Sharif, his hometown, would be given the status of districts. He said two new tehsils would also be carved out in Rawalpindi.

Mr Buzdar said the new districts would be established to improve governance.

Stating that the government was working on this initiative for a long time, he said the committee constituted for this purpose had put forth its recommendations.

He said approval was granted to reserve a 20pc quota for girls from backward areas in nursing colleges to improve employment opportunities for them.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2022