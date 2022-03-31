DAWN.COM Logo

IBA Karachi takes action against students involved in controversial event

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 09:46am

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has suspended one student and barred another for a year from entering the institution after conducting an inquiry to establish the veracity of a video that allegedly showed a gay party being held somewhere on the campus.

It might be recalled that the video of the controversial event recently went viral on the social media, attracting widespread criticism. It’s not clear when and exactly where on the campus this alleged party was held.

A press release shared by the institute stated: “On the directives of the executive director, the matter related to a video reported in the press and social media has been investigated by IBA student conduct committee.”

It further stated: “Following the findings of the committee, one of the students involved in the matter has been suspended for one year and the second student has been barred from entering the IBA premises revoking campus access, revoking hostel access, and access to any other institutional facilities and services for the rest of the academic year.”

It said that the institute “strongly condemns any such activity which is against the norms, ethics, rules and regulations of our institution and will take appropriate action whenever IBA’s code of conduct is breached”.

All social and musical events at the IBA premises, according to the statement, have been put on hold until further notice and a meeting of the board of governors has been called to apprise its members of the developments.

“The executive director has instructed the management to ensure that student code of conduct is strictly followed in letter and spirit,” it said.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2022

