Police officer martyred in Bannu attack

LAKKI MARWAT: An assistant sub-inspector was martyred when unknown motorcyclists attacked him on the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan Road on Tuesday.

An official said that unknown miscreants opened fire on ASI Jalil Khan and a constable when they were going to the police station on a motorcycle.

“Mr Jalil died instantly as he received seriously bullet injuries, while the constable escaped unhurt,” the official added.

He said that a police contingent led by district police officer Imran Shahid reached the spot and launched a search for the attackers.

The body of the martyred ASI, a resident of Lakki Marwat district, was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for fulfilling medico-legal formalities, he added.

The official said that the Counter-Terrorism Department police station of Bannu region registered a case against unknown miscreants under relevant sections of law.

