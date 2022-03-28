DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 28, 2022

PTI supporters believe Imran being victimised for independent foreign policy

Kashif AbbasiPublished March 28, 2022 - Updated March 28, 2022 10:05am
PTI workers distribute party flags among people heading to Parade Ground to attend the public gathering on Sunday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
PTI workers distribute party flags among people heading to Parade Ground to attend the public gathering on Sunday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s Sunday public gathering attracted a large number of middle and lower middle class people who were of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan was being victimised for upholding Islamic values and for his independent foreign policy.

The participants at the public gathering titled Amr Bil Maroof (enjoin the good), seemed impressed by some of the decisions and action of Imran Khan related to religion.

However, the public gathering could not attract much participation of the elite class, youngsters and women which was seen in the party’s sit-in in 2014.

“We are very impressed by his [PM] bold stance against Islamophobia and America and western countries. Imran Khan arranged two OIC meetings in Islamabad. But like former prime minister Zulifikar Ali Bhutto, he is being victimised by foreign agents, and corrupt opposition leaders are trying to remove him,” said Akseer Jan, a participant of the gathering, who came all the way from Mardan.

Public gathering’s atmosphere remained charged; enthusiastic participants raised slogans in support of prime minister

Another participation, Wajid Hussain, said Mr Bhutto was targeted for his attempts to make an Islamic bloc and unite all Muslim countries. “Now Imran Khan is facing the same treatment,” he said, adding that Imran Khan was the leader of the Islamic world.

The participants believed that it was because of “international conspiracy” that the prime minster was facing the challenge of no- confidence motion.

When told that moving a no-confidence motion was a constitutional step, Zohaib Ali, another participant, said: “We know we are being targeted for the prime minister’s bold stance and for saying ‘absolutely no’.”

He said the no-confidence motion had given the PTI and its workers new enthusiasm and unity who were upset due to high inflation.

Overall, the atmosphere at the meeting remained charged. Holding party flags, the workers danced on party songs and raised slogans in support of the prime minister. They also targeted Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

When Imran Khan started his speech, the charged crowd were all ears as they expected to hear something surprising, as he had been stating that he would announce a big surprise in the rally that would turn the table on the opposition.

“Where is the surprise? Though this public gathering is historic, there is no outcome. I was expecting some breakthrough and breaking news, but we heard nothing new today,” said Mohammad Waseem, another participant.

It had been noticed that there was no serious security arrangements as people entered the venue from the Shakarparian side without any body search. However, aerial surveillance was conducted through a helicopter.

Several PTI workers also climbed electricity poles and trees to get a better view of their leaders sitting on the stage.

Throughout the day, people reached Islamabad from various parts of the country.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Freedom Fries 2.0

Freedom Fries 2.0

Zarrar Khuhro
When the invasion began, it was Russia and all things Russian that came in the cross hairs of a righteously vengeful West.

Editorial

The captain’s gambit
Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The captain’s gambit

Much of what he said will be used to whip up his electorate in case he takes up the mantle as opposition leader.
28 Mar, 2022

Education crisis

PAKISTAN’S educational crisis is rooted in inequality. Nowhere are national socioeconomic and gender fault lines...
28 Mar, 2022

Rohingya genocide

THE US decision to formally recognise the brutalities inflicted on the Burmese Rohingya as genocide is a small but...
Updated 27 Mar, 2022

Economic policy in turmoil

The reasons for the economic, especially external account, troubles are quite obvious.
Updated 27 Mar, 2022

Houthi attacks

OVER the course of time, as the brutal Yemen war has ground on, the Houthi rebel movement has been staging ...
Updated 27 Mar, 2022

Australia’s triumph

IN the end, the better side, the one that played with attacking intent and tried to force a result, won. After the...