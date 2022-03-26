DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2022

Joe Biden meets top Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw

AFPPublished March 26, 2022 - Updated March 26, 2022 04:59pm
US President Joe Biden participates in a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, second from left, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, left, on Saturday. — AP
US President Joe Biden participates in a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, second from left, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, left, on Saturday. — AP

Joe Biden on Saturday met in Warsaw with two Ukrainian ministers in the first face-to-face talks between the US president and top Kyiv officials since Russia's invasion began.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov made a rare trip out of Ukraine in a possible sign of growing confidence in the fightback against Russian forces.

The meeting took place at the Marriott Hotel in the city centre — opposite a Warsaw train station where there has been a constant flow of Ukrainian refugees since the conflict started.

Biden could be seen seated at a long white table between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, facing Kuleba and Reznikov, an AFP reporter said.

There were Ukrainian and US flags in the background.

Biden last met Kuleba in Washington on February 22 — two days before Russia began its assault.

Since then, Kuleba has also met with Blinken in Poland next to the border with Ukraine on March 5.

Biden is on the second and final day of a visit to Poland after he met with European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders in Brussels earlier in the week.

On Friday, he met with US soldiers stationed in Poland near the Ukrainian border and with aid workers helping refugees fleeing the conflict.

He praised Ukrainians for showing “backbone” against the Russian invasion and compared their resistance to the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in China in 1989.

“This is Tiananmen Square squared,” he said.

He also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a man who, quite frankly, I think is a war criminal”.

“And I think we'll meet the legal definition of that as well,” he said.

Biden said he would have liked to see the devastation caused by the conflict “first-hand”.

“They won't let me, understandably I guess, cross the border,” he said.

Speaking to the troops, he said: “You're in the midst of a fight between democracies and autocrats. What you're doing is consequential, really consequential.”

Later on Saturday, he is due to meet with Polish leaders, visit a reception centre for refugees and give a major speech on the conflict.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PTI’s accounts
Updated 26 Mar, 2022

PTI’s accounts

THE scrutiny of the ruling PTI’s financial accounts and funding sources continues to bring troubling new facts to...
26 Mar, 2022

Housing shortage

THE recent pickup in the disbursement of subsidised bank loans among first-time homeowners for the construction or...
26 Mar, 2022

No education for girls

THE Afghan Taliban’s announcement of the indefinite closure of girls’ schools just two days after their ...
Updated 25 Mar, 2022

OIC declaration

There has long been legitimate criticism of the OIC’s lack of delivery and unity.
25 Mar, 2022

Much ado

THE combined opposition’s joint charter on the way forward, ambitiously titled Quwwat-i-Akhuwat-i-Awam and ...
25 Mar, 2022

Gang war murders

THE bodies are piling up yet again, which inevitably raises the question: are the infamous gangs of Lyari coming ...