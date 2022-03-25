Alleged rape case: LHC sets aside order of DNA test of man, newborn

BAHAWALPUR: The Lahore High Court’s Bahawalpur Bench on Thursday set aside the order to conduct the DNA test of a man who solemnised nikkah with an alleged rape victim.

According to counsel Malik Javaid Aslam Naich, petitioner Muhammad Rafique had challenged the lower court’s order for a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of newborn baby Maryam Noor.

The respondent, Nasreen Akhtar, had accused Rafique of forcible sexual assault on her after which she gave birth to a girl.

Ahmedpur East Additional District and Sessions Judge Ali Raza on her application ordered on Jan 18 last DNA test of Rafique and Maryam to ascertain paternity of the baby. Rafiq challenged it in LHC’s Bahawalpur bench.

Advocate Naich said Rafique submitted that he had already done oral nikkah with Nasreen who due to a family dispute filed an application under section 22-A with the AD&SC for the registration of a rape case against him (Rafique).

The court ordered DNA test of Rafique and child to decide about the child’s paternity.

Advocate Naich told Dawn that the couple solemnised nikkah on Thursday and the LHC set aside the lower court’s order of the DNA test of the petitioner.

ENCOUNTER: Two suspects were injured in an encounter with police at Lahori village in Lodhran on Thursday.

DPO’s PRO Imran Umar said a police team was returning after the recovery of stolen property along with two arrested men when their accomplices opened fire. This resulted in injuries to suspects Qaisar Nadeem and Irfan who attempted to flee. The injured were taken to the Lodhran DHQ hospital.

Police claimed that the two arrested men were involved in heinous crimes of armed robberies and dacoities.

FIRING: The Dunyapur police claimed to have arrested three persons including Sameer Zafar for allegedly firing in the air during a wedding party at Dola Arain village on Thursday.

According to FIR No 243/22 registered under section 324 and 337 PPC, Sameer Zafar, along with his two accomplices, opened fire due to which Mureed Hussain and Ms Sonia Bibi suffered injuries. They were taken to the THQ hospital of Dunyapur.

Meanwhile, the Baghdadul Jadid (Bahawalpur) police registered a case under Arms Act against Prof Badar Habib for allegedly opening firing in the air on Hasilpur Road.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2022