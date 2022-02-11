10-year-old girl raped at school in Lahore

LAHORE: A 10-year-old girl was hospitalised in a critical condition after she was raped in the washroom of a private school at Shahdara on Thursday.

The incident came to the surface after the girl, a student of class-III, was found in a critical condition in the washroom after the close time of the school.

A police official said the victim was found in a semi-conscious condition and the crime scene showed she had resisted the assault when the unidentified suspect raped her.

Quoting initial inquiry, he said she went to the washroom after school time where the suspect reached and locked the door from inside. He expressed apprehension that the rapist might be a male student of the school.

The victim girl had been crying for help when the suspect sexually assaulted her, the police official said while quoting some of her class fellows. They told the police that they had alerted the school administration about her cries but they ignored it, saying the ‘children used to make noise often’ on the school premises.

The victim was shifted to the hospital where the doctors confirmed the sexual assault. Police are trying to get help from the CCTV cameras of the school and those installed outside it.

Police lodged a case against the unidentified suspect and launched an investigation.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2022