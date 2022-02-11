Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2022

10-year-old girl raped at school in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 11, 2022 - Updated February 11, 2022 10:25am

LAHORE: A 10-year-old girl was hospitalised in a critical condition after she was raped in the washroom of a private school at Shahdara on Thursday.

The incident came to the surface after the girl, a student of class-III, was found in a critical condition in the washroom after the close time of the school.

A police official said the victim was found in a semi-conscious condition and the crime scene showed she had resisted the assault when the unidentified suspect raped her.

Quoting initial inquiry, he said she went to the washroom after school time where the suspect reached and locked the door from inside. He expressed apprehension that the rapist might be a male student of the school.

The victim girl had been crying for help when the suspect sexually assaulted her, the police official said while quoting some of her class fellows. They told the police that they had alerted the school administration about her cries but they ignored it, saying the ‘children used to make noise often’ on the school premises.

The victim was shifted to the hospital where the doctors confirmed the sexual assault. Police are trying to get help from the CCTV cameras of the school and those installed outside it.

Police lodged a case against the unidentified suspect and launched an investigation.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hijab controversy
11 Feb, 2022

Hijab controversy

IN today’s India, the rabid forces of Hindutva appear hell-bent on baiting Muslims. Sometimes their antics are...
11 Feb, 2022

Saindak approval

THE Economic Coordination Committee has just approved a 15-year lease extension for the Chinese company working on...
11 Feb, 2022

Student unions’ revival

A NUMBER of student-led events in several places including Islamabad, Lahore, Swat and Hyderabad were held recently...
10 Feb, 2022

UN report on terrorism

THE return to power last August of the Afghan Taliban was a watershed event certain to have far-reaching ...
Vawda’s disqualification
10 Feb, 2022

Vawda’s disqualification

It must be emphasised that Mr Vawda’s disqualification from contesting polls for life is a bit harsh.
10 Feb, 2022

Rape for ‘honour’

THE logic that to retrieve a misplaced sense of ‘honour’, the members of a tribe or community have to subject...