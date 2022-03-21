Wheat policy, Ramazan package on Punjab cabinet agenda

LAHORE: The Punjab government is holding its 52nd provincial cabinet meeting with nine-point agenda at chief minister’s secretariat on Monday (today).

The Punjab government is set to approve its Wheat Procurement Policy 2022-23 and Ramzan Package at the meeting.

The cabinet will also discuss higher education department’s two agenda items – reconstitution of existing universities in Punjab; and constitution of new search committee for appointment of vice-chancellors in general category public sector universities in the province.

The cabinet is set to allow handing back of Christians Nationalised schools to the Presbyterian Church (USA).

The cabinet will consider review of local areas of Metropolitan Corporation, Rawalpindi and District Council, Rawalpindi.

Besides ratification of standing committees of cabinet on legislative business, the cabinet will take its decision on allocation of land for military schedule and replacement of M/s Huawei’s settlement proposal.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022