Fire in Sialkot garrison shed contained

NAROWAL: A fire broke out at a location near the army garrison in Sialkot on Sunday, Rescue 1122 said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the accidental fire erupted in an ammunition shed due to short circuiting.

Rescuers said that soon after the fire broke out in the shed on Mudassar Shaheed Road, a plume of smoke and clouds billowed into the sky. Seven fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 took part in the operation.

Due to effective and timely response, the damage was immediately contained and fire has been extinguished. “No damage to property or loss of life,” said the ISPR news release.

According to Rescue 1122, two people, who were affected by the fire, were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Sialkot. Footage of the fire, shot by members of the public, went viral on social media. The rescue operation was commanded by engineer Naveed Iqbal, district emergency officer, Sialkot.

