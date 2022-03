An "accidental fire" broke out in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison, the military's media wing announced on Sunday.

As per a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire occurred "due to short circuiting".

"Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained," it said, adding: "The fire has been extinguished."

"No damage to property or loss of life", was reported by the army's mouthpiece.