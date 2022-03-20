DAWN.COM Logo

Rawalpindi's Hindu community celebrates Holi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 20, 2022 - Updated March 20, 2022 12:36pm
Hindus from the twin cities celebrate the festival of Holi at Krishna Mandir in Rawalpindi’s Saddar area on Friday night. — White Star
RAWALPINDI: As the priest (pujari) shouted Holi Hayafter completing the puja at Krishna Temple on Friday night, people from the Hindu community started splashing each other with different colours.

The Hindu community had gathered at Krishna Temple in Saddar to celebrate the festival of colours and light.

A large number of people from the Hindu community gathered at the temple and offered prayers led by Priest Jai Ram. Residents of Islamabad also participated in the celebrations.

Traffic police had closed roads from Chota Bazaar and Kola Centre to Krishna Temple for security whereas security personnel were deployed in the area to keep an eye on people heading towards the temple.

Hindus from the twin cities celebrate the festival of Holi at Krishna Mandir in Rawalpindi’s Saddar area on Friday night. — White Star
The event started with Durga puja (prayer), which was followed by special prayers for peace in Pakistan.

The celebrations were followed by distribution of sweets and milk. After this, the youngster broke the earthen pot.

According to Priest Jai Ram, red, yellow, green, pink and blue colours made from fruits and vegetables were used in the celebrations.

“Special prayers were offered for peace and harmony as well as the prosperity of the country and the people.

“All the Hindus and Sikhs are united to protect our country,” said Sardar Heera, the president of Pakistan Hindu-Sikh Social Welfare Association.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2022

Nouman
Mar 20, 2022 12:41pm
Indian media will never show these pictures
Reply Recommend 0
Tiwary
Mar 20, 2022 12:48pm
What is left of them.
Reply Recommend 0
0qTtr
Mar 20, 2022 01:18pm
Never knew there exists Hindus in Islamabad and pindi.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay
Mar 20, 2022 02:03pm
@Nouman, vice versa
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Mar 20, 2022 02:12pm
Hindu Temple in Capital Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0

