Rawalpindi's Hindu community celebrates Holi

RAWALPINDI: As the priest (pujari) shouted Holi Hayafter completing the puja at Krishna Temple on Friday night, people from the Hindu community started splashing each other with different colours.

The Hindu community had gathered at Krishna Temple in Saddar to celebrate the festival of colours and light.

A large number of people from the Hindu community gathered at the temple and offered prayers led by Priest Jai Ram. Residents of Islamabad also participated in the celebrations.

Traffic police had closed roads from Chota Bazaar and Kola Centre to Krishna Temple for security whereas security personnel were deployed in the area to keep an eye on people heading towards the temple.

Hindus from the twin cities celebrate the festival of Holi at Krishna Mandir in Rawalpindi’s Saddar area on Friday night. — White Star

The event started with Durga puja (prayer), which was followed by special prayers for peace in Pakistan.

The celebrations were followed by distribution of sweets and milk. After this, the youngster broke the earthen pot.

According to Priest Jai Ram, red, yellow, green, pink and blue colours made from fruits and vegetables were used in the celebrations.

“Special prayers were offered for peace and harmony as well as the prosperity of the country and the people.

“All the Hindus and Sikhs are united to protect our country,” said Sardar Heera, the president of Pakistan Hindu-Sikh Social Welfare Association.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2022