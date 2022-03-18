DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 18, 2022

Govt to encourage investment in petrochemical sector

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 18, 2022 - Updated March 18, 2022 10:30am
In this undated file photo, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood addresses media briefing. — Picture via Twitter.
In this undated file photo, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood addresses media briefing. — Picture via Twitter.

ISLAMABAD: The government promised on Thursday to soon provide incentives to refineries to encourage investments in the petrochemical sector.

Speaking at a petrochemical symposium, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan should not always rely on the textile sector but find new areas for diversification.

“Petrochemical and steel sectors are the mother of all industries. We have to structure tariff, duties and taxes for setting up a progressive and successful petrochemical industry,” he said.

Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Muhammad Azfar Ahsan said the petroleum policy was in its final stages. “Implementation of this policy will bring an investment of $3 billion in the near future,” he said, adding that only by setting up the naphtha cracker plants, Pakistan could achieve import substitution to the tune of $800 million and create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Razak Dawood says Pakistan should not rely only on textile sector and find new areas

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Khalid Mansoor said the country currently imported about $3bn worth of petrochemical products annually and the demand was growing between 5pc and 7pc. He said Pakistan needed $4bn to set up a petrochemical plant.

He told the participants that investors from China were also interested in investing in Pakistan’s petrochemical sector. He said Pakistan needed industrialisation for progress, for which the authorities had to devise a strategy to reduce imports and incr­ease exports. This would help in job creation at a massive level, he hoped.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who held the same position for 15 months between 2008 and 2010, lamented that structural reforms required to boost the economy were not taken between 2008 and 2018.

He said Pakistan was among the fastest-growing economies in the 1960s but unfortunately, massive nationalisation and deindustrialisation followed by Pakistan’s involvement in Afghanistan and Russia’s war hampered the country’s economic growth. Pakistan, he said, suffered another setback when it entered the US’ war on terror’. These steps jolted the economy and halted its progress, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Mar, 2022

Is the game over?

THE political scene in Islamabad changed dramatically yesterday when the opposition allowed electronic media free...
18 Mar, 2022

In limbo

THE decimation of Afghanistan’s once-promising media industry by the Taliban has triggered an unforeseen crisis. ...
18 Mar, 2022

An honourable draw

AFTER the drab draw in Rawalpindi, the thrilling finish served up in Karachi was perhaps the advertisement Test...
Islamophobia reality
Updated 17 Mar, 2022

Islamophobia reality

Today, anti-Islamic prejudice has taken on new forms, especially at the state level.
17 Mar, 2022

Investing in stocks

THE very fact that just one out of every five investors registered with the Central Depository Company ...
17 Mar, 2022

Snooker win

THERE was a poignant moment when Pakistan’s teen sensation Ahsan Ramzan overcame his more illustrious compatriot...