DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 17, 2022

95pc Afghans face hunger, malnutrition: UN report

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished March 17, 2022 - Updated March 17, 2022 09:57am

UNITED NATIONS: A staggering 95 percent of the Afghan population is not eating enough food, with that percentage rising to almost 100 per cent for female-headed households, warns a UN report.

The report — released in New York on Tuesday evening — showed that the number of people facing acute hunger in Afghanistan had increased from 14 million in July 2021 to 23 million in March 2022.

“It is a figure so high that it is almost inconceivable. Yet, devastatingly, it is the harsh reality,” said Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN Secretary General’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan.

The rapid increase in those experiencing acute hunger has forced households to resort to desperate measures such as skipping meals or taking on unprecedented debt to ensure there is some food on the table at the end of the day.

“These unacceptable trade-offs have caused untold suffering, reducing the quality, quantity, and diversity of food available,” the report warned. This has led to “high levels of wasting in children and harmful impacts on the physical and mental wellbeing of women, children and men.”

In his report, Mr Alakbarov painted a picture of hospital wards filled with malnourished children, many weighing at age one what an infant of six months would weigh in a developed country, with some “so weak they are unable to move”.

According to the UN report, Afghanistan is facing multiple crises, such as another bad harvest this year, a banking and financial crisis so severe that it has left more than 80 per cent of the population facing debt, and an increase in food and fuel prices.

Acute malnutrition rates in 28 out of 34 provinces are high with more than 3.5 million children in need of nutrition treatment support.

Dr Alakbarov explained that since mid-August, over 2,500 nutrition treatment sites across all 34 provinces, both urban and rural, have been serving 800,000 acutely malnourished children, “and we plan to reach 3.2 million affected children this year”.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2022

Afghan War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Islamophobia reality
Updated 17 Mar, 2022

Islamophobia reality

Today, anti-Islamic prejudice has taken on new forms, especially at the state level.
17 Mar, 2022

Investing in stocks

THE very fact that just one out of every five investors registered with the Central Depository Company ...
17 Mar, 2022

Snooker win

THERE was a poignant moment when Pakistan’s teen sensation Ahsan Ramzan overcame his more illustrious compatriot...
Unwise positions
Updated 16 Mar, 2022

Unwise positions

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Husain is right in advising both the government and opposition to call off their rallies.
16 Mar, 2022

Women’s cricket

THE start wasn’t ideal: a 107-run thumping by India in their Women’s World Cup opener, followed by a ...
16 Mar, 2022

Gutting CPLC

THERE is a dark cloud over the future of policing in Pakistan’s largest city. A one-of-its-kind initiative born ...