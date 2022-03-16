DAWN.COM Logo

17 girls hospitalised after taking deworming tablets in Faisalabad

The Newspaper's Correspondent

TOBA TEK SINGH: Seventeen students of a government high school in Faisalabad were hospitalised with sickness soon after they were given deworming tablets by a health department vaccination team on Tuesday.

A team visited the girls high school at Samundri’s Chak 437-GB and gave deworming tablets to more than 80 students. Some of the students complained about headache and vomiting after which they were taken to the THQ Hospital.

Faisalabad District Health Authority CEO Dr Bilal Ahmed visited the hospital and inquired after the students.

He told reporters that 83 girls were given tablets and 17 of them complained about side effects. He said he checked the packs and found that they would expire in 2023 and 2025.

Dr Ahmed said all the girls were stable and would be discharged.

He said an inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the cause of sickness.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2022

