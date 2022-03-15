Direct PIA flights to Sydney from April 22

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan International Airlines is likely to commence non-stop direct flights to Sydney, Australia, from April 22 during Eid holidays and arrangements are being made for the purpose.

Initially, one flight per week will be operated from Lahore to Sydney and later it will be increased to two flights.

This was announced by PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik at a meeting with Australian Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen in Islamabad.

Air Marshal Malik thanked Ms Joanne Frederiksen for her efforts and the Australian government’s support in this regard.

The direct non-stop flights between the two countries would enhance friendly relations between the two countries, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2022