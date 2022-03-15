DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2022

Direct PIA flights to Sydney from April 22

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 15, 2022 - Updated March 15, 2022 08:02am
PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik (L) meets Australian Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen (R) in Islamabad on Monday. — Air Marshal Arshad Malik Twitter
PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik (L) meets Australian Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen (R) in Islamabad on Monday. — Air Marshal Arshad Malik Twitter

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan International Airlines is likely to commence non-stop direct flights to Sydney, Australia, from April 22 during Eid holidays and arrangements are being made for the purpose.

Initially, one flight per week will be operated from Lahore to Sydney and later it will be increased to two flights.

This was announced by PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik at a meeting with Australian Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen in Islamabad.

Air Marshal Malik thanked Ms Joanne Frederiksen for her efforts and the Australian government’s support in this regard.

The direct non-stop flights between the two countries would enhance friendly relations between the two countries, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2022

Comments (2)
Mir
Mar 15, 2022 08:04am
Nice! What about resuming north American destinations? Chicago, New York?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 15, 2022 08:06am
Excellent work.
Reply Recommend 0

