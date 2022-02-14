PIA urges PM not to let foreign airline use domestic routes

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Inter­national Airlines has asked the prime minister to reconsider a reported move to grant domestic flying rights to a foreign carrier as it would have serious ramifications for domestic airlines which are already struggling for survival.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, PIA’s chief executive officer (CEO) Arshad Malik drew his attention to recent news reports that Pakistan had extended domestic rights to a foreign carrier as part of an initiative to attract foreign direct investment.

The CEO said that such a decision would be harmful for an ailing domestic aviation industry and have repercussions for the country in the long term.

According to the news item, Arshad Malik said, a national airline had thrashed out an agreement with a foreign carrier, Air Arabia, under which the latter would be able to operate flights in Pakistan.

The foreign company would thus capture the local market and circumvent the country’s aviation policy under which Air Arabia was denied further rights to operate in Pakistan, according to the CEO.

He further said Serene Air and Air Sial had appealed to PIA to take up the matter “at the highest level” so that the government machinery was alerted to the “real impact” of the reported move on national airlines.

Mr Malik, the PIA CEO, said the chief executives of all domestic carriers were keen to discuss the issue with him at a joint briefing.

Senator opposes move

Senator Saleem Mandviwala of the Pakistan Peoples Party has criticised the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) `apathy’ to the plight of local airlines and called for giving them the same facilities and services as enjoyed by foreign carriers.

The senator said in a statement that many questions were being raised on the CAA’s policy regarding the country’s private airlines.

He further said the difference between the treatment meted out to local airlines and that given to foreign airlines was stark.

“We must protect our sovereignty and airspace,” Senator Mandviwala added.

“We need to protect our airlines instead of enriching an international carrier.”

Senator Mandviwala said the CAA should not allow foreign airlines to misuse the local companies’ licences.

The Emirates Airlines operates five daily flights to Karachi while PIA has no daily flights on that route, he added.

“The concerns of private airlines should be addressed immediately,” said Mr Mandviwala.

Air Arabia and the Lakson Group had entered into a joint venture to launch ‘Fly Jinnah’ — the country’s newest airline — in September last year.

The proposed venture was to see the establishment of a low-cost passenger airline serving domestic and international routes from Pakistan.

Fly Jinnah will initially be based in Karachi and serve a range of domestic routes across the country. It will add international routes to its network gradually.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2022