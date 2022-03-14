No school for children of Rajanpur village

Today's Paper | March 14, 2022

Tariq Saeed BirmaniPublished March 14, 2022 - Updated March 14, 2022 11:16am
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Children stand in the courtyard of their makeshift school at village Thoul Chaang of Rajanpur district. — Dawn
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Despite the tall claims of the government regarding provision of educational facilities across Punjab, there are many remote areas of the province whose residents are deprived of the basic right of education as they don’t have even a single school.

Thoul Chaang is a big village in tehsil Jampur of district Rajanpur with a population of 1,000 residents but it does not have even a primary school for its children.

Sherbaz, a resident of the village, told Dawn that he had provided a mudroom for holding classes for the children of his village but a permanent teacher could not be arranged. He demanded appointment of a permanent teacher and construction of a school building in the village.

The primary classes from grade one to fifth are held in the one-room educational facility, provided by Sherbaz.

They are taught by the volunteers from the village who can read and write. When this correspondent talked to the children of various classes, they were very ambitious to get an education.

They demanded the government set up a permanent primary school and appoint teachers in it.

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha told Dawn the project of the establishment of a primary school in village Thoul Chaang would be included in the next budget and educational facilities would be provided to the children of the area.

The chief executive officer of the Rajanpur district education authority was not available for comments.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2022

