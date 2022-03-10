Dawn Logo

Football giants Chelsea's future in jeopardy after Britain freezes owner Roman Abramovich's assets

APPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 04:48pm
Chelsea Football Club is pictured after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain. — Reuters
Unpreceded restrictions were placed on Chelsea's ability to operate by the British government on Thursday after owner Roman Abramovich was targeted in sanctions.

Abramovich was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The government has issued what it calls a special licence to ensure Chelsea can continue to play games and staff can be paid. But the club won't be able to sell new tickets to any fans or sell merchandise.

It is about depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted.

"I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. Were committed to protecting them," she said.

