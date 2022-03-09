Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2022

Over 20,000 cattle affected by lumpy skin disease in Sindh

Tahir SiddiquiPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 10:07am
One of the infected farm animals. — Dawn photo
One of the infected farm animals. — Dawn photo

KARACHI: As many as 54 animals have died due to the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) that has so far infected over 20,000 animals, including 15,100 in Karachi alone, across Sindh, it emerged on Tuesday.

Official sources said that an important meeting was held with Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah in chair and attended among others by secretary and director general of the livestock department.

The livestock secretary said that the lumpy skin disease had appeared in animals in Punjab and Sindh.

“The disease has so far been found in 20,250 animals in the province, including 15,100 in Karachi, 3,781 in Thatta, 149 in Hyderabad, 656 in Badin, 85 in Jamshoro, 121 in Khairpur, 91 in Sujawal, 64 in Matiari, 35 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 124 in Sanghar, 36 in Thana Bola Khan , four in Qambar-Shahdadkot and two each in two in Tando Muhammad Khan and Dadu,” he added.

The meeting was further informed that so far 54 animals had died in the province due to the viral disease, while 4,751 animals had recovered across the province.

It was informed that this disease had been present in different countries of the world since 2012 and this year it appeared in India, Iran and now Pakistan.

The chief secretary decided to launch a vaccination drive in the affected areas and directed the livestock department to vaccinate the animals affected by the disease.

He said that along with vaccination of animals, other skin medicines should also be given to the cattle and movement of animals from the affected areas should also be stopped.

The chief secretary also directed the livestock authorities to spray mosquito repellent in and around cattle farms with the help of district administration and also to provide awareness to the cattle owners about the disease.

Officials at the meeting said the disease was unlikely to be transmitted from animals to humans.

The livestock department has also set up a helpline desk (0229201913) in Hyderabad.

Last week, panic gripped cattle farmers with the spread of the disease as it hit many farms in the province, particularly those located in Karachi’s crowded Cattle Colony.

According to dairy farmers, the condition of ailing animals is getting worse day by day, causing mortalities in some cases.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Emad
Mar 09, 2022 10:13am
Mad Cow Disease ??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rocky road for PM
Updated 09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...
International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...