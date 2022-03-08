Man kills newborn daughter in Mianwali

LAHORE: Hankering for a male offspring, a man killed his seven-day old daughter in Mianwali district two days ago.

Police said Shahzaib Khan contracted marriage with Mashal Fatima two years ago and the woman gave birth to a daughter, Jannat.

Police said the suspect was angry with his wife for giving birth to a girl.

On Sunday morning, police said, the suspect entered his house, pulled out a pistol and shot his daughter dead after snatching her from his wife. The suspect managed his escape.

The girl was taken to the DHQ Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The autopsy report showed the suspect had fired four bullets to kill the newborn.

Police have registered a murder case on the complaint of victim’s maternal uncle Hidayatullah and started investigation.

Complainant Hidayatullah told Dawn that the suspect [a cousin of his] was ‘disturbed’ over the birth of a girl.

He said the suspect also remained out of the house after hearing about the birth of daughter and did not want to accept her.

He said the family members were also present in the house when Shahzaib approached his wife and asked her to hand over the girl to him.

“The suspect took the girl into his hands and shot her dead.”

He said they had tried to take the girl from the suspect but he pointed the gun at them and threatened to shoot if anyone came close to him.

Mianwali District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak told this reporter that a team had been constituted to arrest the suspect.

He said the suspect, a second year student, had contracted marriage two years ago and wanted a son as first baby.

Mr Kharak said: “We have collected four spent bullets from the scene and strong evidence will be presented to the court to ensure justice.”

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Sargodha RPO.

The IG said perpetrators of violence against women and children do not deserve any leniency and the culprit would be penalised.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2022