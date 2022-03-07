PPP made Punjab owner of its resources, says Bilawal

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejected as propaganda the perception that the party did nothing for Punjab, saying the PPP made the people of the province “owners of their resources”.

Under a conspiracy against Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan and democracy, a propaganda drive was launched to weaken the PPP in the province, maligning it with the allegation that it ignored the province, Bilawal said while addressing the participants in his party’s long march outside the historical Nasser Bagh in Lahore here on Sunday.

Through the 18th amendment and NFC (National Finance Commission) Award, he said, the PPP made Punjab, like other provinces, owners of their resources.

Pledges he won’t abandon Lahore

Before the constitutional amendment, the resources of Lahore were being spent on Islamabad, he said, adding the Orange Line Metro train for the city was also made possible by former president Asif Ali Zardari, who, he said, introduced the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the country.

He urged the Punjabis in general and Lahorites, in particular, to give another chance to the PPP to serve the masses. He called upon the people to also support the party for “the restoration of democracy” in the country, pledging he would never abandon Lahore, as he had established a life-long relationship with the Lahorites.

Highlighting the importance of the party attached to the city, Bilawal said his mother and slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto had selected Lahore for landing in Pakistan when she ended her exile in 1986 and launched a movement against the army ruler Gen Zia.

Recalling that the PPP was founded in Lahore back in 1967, he said the party’s founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had raised the popular slogan of ‘roti, kapra aur makan’ (job, clothing, and housing) in this city of Lahore.

Criticising Imran Khan, he reiterated that the ‘selected’ prime minister failed to keep his promises of provision of five million houses and 10 million new jobs to the people, instead he rendered thousands jobless and homeless.

At least 13 reception camps had been set up at various points in the city to welcome the PPP chairman, whose caravan also made a short stopover outside Data Darbar (the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri) where Bilawal and his youngest sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari offered fateha from atop their modified truck.

Fireworks were displayed by the charged party workers at the Azadi Chowk outside the Greater Iqbal Park when the Bilawal-led march passed from there en route to Islamabad.

The PPP chairman also made a short speech at Muridke before entering Gujranwala district, where the marchers would have a night stay at Wazirabad town before moving forward on Monday.

The PPP long march arrived in Gujranwala on Sunday night. After a rally at Gondanwala Adda, it left for Wazirabad for night stay. All the roads leading to GT Road were blocked.

The caravan received warm welcome from workers in Sadhoke, Kamoki, Eminabad, Chanda da Qila, Gondlanwala Adda, Pindi Byepass.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022