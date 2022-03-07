Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2022

PPP made Punjab owner of its resources, says Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 7, 2022 - Updated March 7, 2022 10:08am
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a rally outside Nasser Bagh in Lahore on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a rally outside Nasser Bagh in Lahore on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

LAHORE: The Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejected as propaganda the perception that the party did nothing for Punjab, saying the PPP made the people of the province “owners of their resources”.

Under a conspiracy against Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan and democracy, a propaganda drive was launched to weaken the PPP in the province, maligning it with the allegation that it ignored the province, Bilawal said while addressing the participants in his party’s long march outside the historical Nasser Bagh in Lahore here on Sunday.

Through the 18th amendment and NFC (National Finance Commission) Award, he said, the PPP made Punjab, like other provinces, owners of their resources.

Pledges he won’t abandon Lahore

Before the constitutional amendment, the resources of Lahore were being spent on Islamabad, he said, adding the Orange Line Metro train for the city was also made possible by former president Asif Ali Zardari, who, he said, introduced the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the country.

He urged the Punjabis in general and Lahorites, in particular, to give another chance to the PPP to serve the masses. He called upon the people to also support the party for “the restoration of democracy” in the country, pledging he would never abandon Lahore, as he had established a life-long relationship with the Lahorites.

Highlighting the importance of the party attached to the city, Bilawal said his mother and slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto had selected Lahore for landing in Pakistan when she ended her exile in 1986 and launched a movement against the army ruler Gen Zia.

Recalling that the PPP was founded in Lahore back in 1967, he said the party’s founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had raised the popular slogan of ‘roti, kapra aur makan’ (job, clothing, and housing) in this city of Lahore.

Criticising Imran Khan, he reiterated that the ‘selected’ prime minister failed to keep his promises of provision of five million houses and 10 million new jobs to the people, instead he rendered thousands jobless and homeless.

At least 13 reception camps had been set up at various points in the city to welcome the PPP chairman, whose caravan also made a short stopover outside Data Darbar (the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri) where Bilawal and his youngest sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari offered fateha from atop their modified truck.

Fireworks were displayed by the charged party workers at the Azadi Chowk outside the Greater Iqbal Park when the Bilawal-led march passed from there en route to Islamabad.

The PPP chairman also made a short speech at Muridke before entering Gujranwala district, where the marchers would have a night stay at Wazirabad town before moving forward on Monday.

The PPP long march arrived in Gujranwala on Sunday night. After a rally at Gondanwala Adda, it left for Wazirabad for night stay. All the roads leading to GT Road were blocked.

The caravan received warm welcome from workers in Sadhoke, Kamoki, Eminabad, Chanda da Qila, Gondlanwala Adda, Pindi Byepass.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Mar 07, 2022 10:19am
Bilawal rocks !!
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Awan
Mar 07, 2022 10:23am
they are hired pmln supporters. Punjab knows your family very well.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Mar 07, 2022 10:24am
PPP made Karachi the worst PLACE TO LIVE IN......END OF
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 07, 2022 10:44am
Yes, and Punjab rewarded your great performance by wiping you off from here.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Mar 07, 2022 10:50am
"serve the masses"?? Is that what he has been doing in Sindh and Karachi for the past 10 years?? Fool me once...!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
Mar 07, 2022 11:32am
Pakistani people have very short memories. It wouldn't surprise me to see this squeaker become our next prime minister.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...
Ukraine conundrum
Updated 06 Mar, 2022

Ukraine conundrum

So far, Islamabad’s near absence from the global stage in the midst of a global crisis has been jarring.
06 Mar, 2022

Brutal police tactics

ISLAMABAD High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has written in an order that suppressing voices of dissent or...
06 Mar, 2022

Hollow words

MQM-P CONVENER Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s mealy-mouthed ‘apology’ over the MQM’s role in precipitating the ...