Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2022

Dadu CIA Centre, AVLC shut over bribery complaints

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished March 7, 2022 - Updated March 7, 2022 10:03am

DADU: Dadu SSP on Saturday ordered closure of CIA Centre and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) over growing public complaints that their officials were involved in the practice of illegally detaining innocent people and releasing them after receiving bribe.

SSP Irfan Ali Samoo directed the CIA centre in-charge Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Shahani, AVLC in-charge Inspector Iftikhar Jamali and their 40 subordinates to report at the police lines.

The announcement to this effect was also made through mosques’ loudspeakers and the public address system installed at major public places in the city.

It informed the general public that the CIA centre and the AVLC had been closed and from now on they could register their complaints at the SSP office regarding anyone demanding bribe in the name of CIA.

It also offered criminals that if they surrendered themselves to the police, they would be treated humanely, and warned that otherwise, they would be punished according to the law.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

07 Mar, 2022

Forgotten Afghans

WHEN the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan, there was evidently little optimism that Washington and its...
FATF unfairness
Updated 07 Mar, 2022

FATF unfairness

The govt needs to ramp up diplomatic efforts for mustering greater support for its endeavours to restructure its AML/CFT regime.
07 Mar, 2022

The other casualty in war

IN a move to drown out ‘disinformation’ about the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union last week officially...
Ukraine conundrum
Updated 06 Mar, 2022

Ukraine conundrum

So far, Islamabad’s near absence from the global stage in the midst of a global crisis has been jarring.
06 Mar, 2022

Brutal police tactics

ISLAMABAD High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah has written in an order that suppressing voices of dissent or...
06 Mar, 2022

Hollow words

MQM-P CONVENER Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s mealy-mouthed ‘apology’ over the MQM’s role in precipitating the ...