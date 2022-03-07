Dadu CIA Centre, AVLC shut over bribery complaints

DADU: Dadu SSP on Saturday ordered closure of CIA Centre and Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) over growing public complaints that their officials were involved in the practice of illegally detaining innocent people and releasing them after receiving bribe.

SSP Irfan Ali Samoo directed the CIA centre in-charge Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Shahani, AVLC in-charge Inspector Iftikhar Jamali and their 40 subordinates to report at the police lines.

The announcement to this effect was also made through mosques’ loudspeakers and the public address system installed at major public places in the city.

It informed the general public that the CIA centre and the AVLC had been closed and from now on they could register their complaints at the SSP office regarding anyone demanding bribe in the name of CIA.

It also offered criminals that if they surrendered themselves to the police, they would be treated humanely, and warned that otherwise, they would be punished according to the law.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2022