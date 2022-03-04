Dawn Logo

Kulbhu­shan Jadhav has right to fair trial, says IHC

Malik AsadPublished March 4, 2022 - Updated March 4, 2022 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­a­bad High Court observed on Thursday that since convicted Indian spy Kulbhu­shan Jadhav is a human being, he cannot be denied the right to a fair trial.

In another development, the court called upon the Indian government to ask an official of its mission in Pakistan to attend hearings of the review petition filed against Jadhav’s conviction.

The IHC made these observations during the hearing of a petition filed by the law ministry seeking appointment of a counsel for Jadhav. The three-member bench consisted of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The attorney general informed the court the Inter­national Court of Justice (Review and Recon­sidera­tion) Act, enacted in June last year, laid down that a consular officer of the mission of the state concerned may file a petition before a court for review of a conviction, or sentence, handed down by a military court to its citizen in another country.

The National Assembly had adopted a bill on June 10 giving Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal against the death sentence awarded by a military court in April 2017.

The assembly carried out the legislation in compliance with a ruling given by the Inter­national Court of Justice in July 2019 asking Pakistan to grant the Indian spy the right to appeal against the death sentence and also to give him consular access.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2022

Comments (2)
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2022 07:58am
Absolutely brilliant how Pak exposed Indian terrorism throughout the world and failed its dirty "isolation " bid.
Fastrack
Mar 04, 2022 08:00am
One of the countless feathers of shame in Modi's India's cap.
Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

04 Mar, 2022

No-confidence tension

JUI-F CHIEF Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the next 48 hours are important and that a vote of no-confidence...
04 Mar, 2022

Underage marriage

TRADITION can sometimes be an albatross around one’s neck. In a conservative, patriarchal society like Pakistan...
04 Mar, 2022

Another attack in Quetta

THE continuing spate of deadly attacks in Balochistan lays bare the state’s failure to pre-empt subversive forces,...
03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.