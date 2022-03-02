Dawn Logo

Pakistan stays on sidelines as UN debates Ukraine

Anwar IqbalPublished March 2, 2022 - Updated March 2, 2022 08:20am
The United Nations holds its second day of emergency special session General Assembly meetings on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in New York, on Tuesday. — AFP
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan allowed its turn to pass as the UN General Assembly on Tuesday continued to debate a resolution demanding immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

In Washington, the US State Department urged journalists not to “focus on individual specific countries” when they asked questions about India’s abstentions.

On Friday, India did not vote on a UN Security Council resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

Two days later, India abstained again when the Security Council voted to convene an emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly to debate the crisis.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken telephoned his Indian counterpart and urged him to back US efforts in the United Nations and other international platforms.

Pakistan, which is trying not to take sides on this issue, stayed away from both sessions. As a UN member, Pakistan can participate in the UNGA debate, which entered its second day on Tuesday, but so far it has avoided doing so.

Indications are that Pakistan wants to avoid getting involved in the dispute which places it in an uncomfortable position. Pakistan is a traditional US ally, which once provided Washington a corridor to reach out to China.

Relations between the two countries, however, have strained recently, as the United States grew closer to India, which now has a key role in the US efforts to contain China.

China is Pakistan’s closest ally which supports Islamabad on key issues on various international fora, such as the United Nations and the FATF.

Diplomatic observers in Washington claim that China also played a key role in arranging Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia last week. The observers argue that Pakistan is gradually orbiting out of the American influence and getting closer to both China and Russia, a claim Islamabad rejects as incorrect.

Pakistan says it wants to maintain close ties with both China and the United States and apparently that’s why it does not want to get involved in the Ukrainian dispute.

The United Arab Emirates had also abstained from voting on both occasions.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2022

Fastrack
Mar 02, 2022 07:46am
Pakistan now has a foreign policy based entirely on country's own interests. Full marks to IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 02, 2022 07:47am
Mo dictation, no pressure, no fear. Pakistan first.
Reply Recommend 0
Analyst
Mar 02, 2022 07:50am
Nobody cares about Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Mar 02, 2022 07:55am
Does anyone care about pakistan opinion???????
Reply Recommend 0
Riz Haq
Mar 02, 2022 08:04am
Good
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Mar 02, 2022 08:07am
What a guilty can do ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 02, 2022 08:08am
Pakistan is picking the wrong side. China is only taking advantage, and Russia will soon have not much to offer as its economy collapses.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Mar 02, 2022 08:10am
What else it can do?
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Mar 02, 2022 08:12am
Would her opinion have any weightage ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Mar 02, 2022 08:13am
@Fastrack, Its not about IK or NS or AZ. These policies are formulated over decades and by those who Really call the shots.
Reply Recommend 0
IA
Mar 02, 2022 08:19am
By abstaining to vote, we are voting in favor of Russia. Btw, Ukraine can stop this war if it stays away from becoming a NATO country. In 2014, CIA overturned the pro-russian government in Ukraine and installed a pro-NATO government. NATO is causing mischief here.
Reply Recommend 0
Zarir
Mar 02, 2022 08:22am
Why Pakistan copying India ??
Reply Recommend 0

