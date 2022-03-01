Promising Hamza sets up final clash with veteran Farhan at International squash event

ISLAMABAD: Promising Hamza Khan set up a title clash with veteran Farhan Mehboob as he outclassed Farhan Zaman in the PSF-International Squash Circuit-I semi-final on Monday.

Hamza, who made headlines in 2020 when he won the Boys’ U-15 British Junior Open after defeating England’s Yusuf Sheikh, was in fine touch as he took just 22 minutes to eliminate Farhan Zaman, winning three straight games 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 .

“Hamza is not an easy opponent,” Farhan Mehboob told Dawn.”He is a talented young player and has beaten many senior players in this championship.

“I am expecting a good contest in the final. I will use my experience and give my 100 per cent to win this championship,” added Farhan, who beat his brother Waqas 11-5, 11-9 and 11-9 in the other semi-final, which lasted just 24 minutes.

The championship carries a US$6,000 prize money.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2022