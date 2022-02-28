Dawn Logo

PM Imran to address nation at 6pm today on economy, global situation amid Russian invasion

Dawn.comPublished February 28, 2022 - Updated February 28, 2022 01:12pm
This file photo show Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with Al Jazeera. — Al Jazeera screengrab/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation at 6pm on today (Monday) to talk about the country's economic situation and the global challenges in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced the news on Twitter, saying: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation this evening, taking the nation into confidence on the economy and global challenges after the Russia-Ukraine conflict".

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a media talk, shared the timing of the address, saying it would take place at 6pm.

"I think he (PM Imran) is going to make a very big announcement," the foreign minister said while talking to the media in Jacobabad. He advised people to "be ready" since the prime minister would "talk openly from the heart".

Qureshi said the premier realised the people's pain and what they were going through. He also said the prime minister was about to visit Sindh soon.

Meanwhile, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a series of tweets, asked whether the prime minister would seek an apology for his "false promises to the nation and false accusations he leveled at his political opponents".

"I pray that this will be his last speech so that people get rid of the constant mental anguish linked to inflation and unemployment," she said.

The prime minister's address comes days after he visited Russia on a whirlwind two-day trip during which he met President Vladimir Putin and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the evolving global situation.

A communiqué issued after the meeting had stated that PM Imran stressed that the Ukraine-Russia conflict was not in anyone's interest and that developing countries were always hardest hit economically in case of conflict. "He underlined Pakistan's belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

PM Imran had also reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between the two countries and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

A day earlier, the PPP began to march towards Islamabad with the pledge that the long march would demonstrate that Imran Khan's government has lost the nation's trust.

The government has been facing criticism from the opposition and there has been resentment within the masses over the recent record increase in oil prices.

Dawn reported that the prices of all key petroleum products are estimated to see a further increase of Rs8 to Rs10 on Monday for the next fortnight, mainly because of higher international oil prices, application of additional petroleum levy and currency devaluation.

Aragon
Feb 28, 2022 11:56am
Big announcement ?
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Feb 28, 2022 11:59am
Please spare us!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 28, 2022 11:59am
The best social civilian PM we ever had is Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Feb 28, 2022 12:01pm
He Is the so called expert on everything just like our TV anchors. Please boycott these motivational speakers as they are just fooling the masses to be in power all the time.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Feb 28, 2022 12:07pm
HE should inform nation only, that he has failed and quitting ! this is the only thing, people want to listen from this sort of a failed leader !
Reply Recommend 0
Fahran L
Feb 28, 2022 12:08pm
US cleverly diverts Russia the attention towards the European Union. Europeans the new scapegoat.
Reply Recommend 0
What's in a name?
Feb 28, 2022 12:10pm
Another statement? That's already 6 since the week started. Isn't there anything else that he should be doing? Like working, as an example.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid Safdar
Feb 28, 2022 12:10pm
Pakistan should look at its own interest .Forget about who is fighting whom. Right now Russia and China can provide no other country can.
Reply Recommend 0
True
Feb 28, 2022 12:10pm
Let him shutup
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Zaman Kayani
Feb 28, 2022 12:14pm
Same old story. Common man to yet again squeezed!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Feb 28, 2022 12:15pm
Europeans start dancing the way US wants. Instead putting sanctions on Russia better to go for dialogues. Don't burn down all the Bridges.
Reply Recommend 0
HS
Feb 28, 2022 12:20pm
This man has so much free time. Yet another speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Feb 28, 2022 12:30pm
Another reason to hide the failures.
Reply Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Feb 28, 2022 12:31pm
Dont start from the time you were in England and how you saw rule of law over there. Please keep it objective.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 28, 2022 12:32pm
Someone has to explain to the uneducated nation why dallar rate and oil prices are going up. Good initiative by PM Khan instead of artificially making rupee stronger
Reply Recommend 0

