PM Imran to address nation at 6pm today on economy, global situation amid Russian invasion

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation at 6pm on today (Monday) to talk about the country's economic situation and the global challenges in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced the news on Twitter, saying: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation this evening, taking the nation into confidence on the economy and global challenges after the Russia-Ukraine conflict".

Later, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a media talk, shared the timing of the address, saying it would take place at 6pm.

"I think he (PM Imran) is going to make a very big announcement," the foreign minister said while talking to the media in Jacobabad. He advised people to "be ready" since the prime minister would "talk openly from the heart".

Qureshi said the premier realised the people's pain and what they were going through. He also said the prime minister was about to visit Sindh soon.

Meanwhile, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a series of tweets, asked whether the prime minister would seek an apology for his "false promises to the nation and false accusations he leveled at his political opponents".

"I pray that this will be his last speech so that people get rid of the constant mental anguish linked to inflation and unemployment," she said.

The prime minister's address comes days after he visited Russia on a whirlwind two-day trip during which he met President Vladimir Putin and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the evolving global situation.

A communiqué issued after the meeting had stated that PM Imran stressed that the Ukraine-Russia conflict was not in anyone's interest and that developing countries were always hardest hit economically in case of conflict. "He underlined Pakistan's belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy."

PM Imran had also reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between the two countries and also discussed cooperation on prospective energy-related projects.

A day earlier, the PPP began to march towards Islamabad with the pledge that the long march would demonstrate that Imran Khan's government has lost the nation's trust.

The government has been facing criticism from the opposition and there has been resentment within the masses over the recent record increase in oil prices.

Dawn reported that the prices of all key petroleum products are estimated to see a further increase of Rs8 to Rs10 on Monday for the next fortnight, mainly because of higher international oil prices, application of additional petroleum levy and currency devaluation.