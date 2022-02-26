Preparations for no-confidence move still under way: Shehbaz

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said preparations were still under way for the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) planned no-confidence move against the government.

The PDM had announced to bring a no-trust move against the PTI government on February 11 after a meeting of its constituent parties. It had said it would contact the PTI government's allies in the centre for this purpose which was followed by several meetings in the last few weeks between the opposition parties and PTI's allies.

Responding to a question, while addressing a press conference in Lahore with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) president Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Shehbaz said that "preparation is under way" for the no-confidence motion and he could not provide a definite date on when it will be tabled.

He added that opposition parties, including the PDM's constituent parties and those not in the alliance such as the PPP, were all involved and playing their role and the media would be alerted first as soon as preparations were complete.

The PML-N president said there was "give and take" in politics and the finer details of the aftermath of a no-trust move's success were still being sketched out.

Shehbaz said the move was according to the wishes of the people who were praying for deliverance from the incumbent government and they had already given the "signal" for it.

Meanwhile, Mengal said that "homework [for the no-trust move] is complete to quite an extent."

The two leaders also touched upon Balochistan's issues with the PML-N president saying that the province had a right on the centre and its problems would have to be solved with sincerity. "Punjab will have to step forward and embrace them (smaller provinces)," he added.

Meanwhile, Mengal warned that Balochistan's issues were due to past neglect and "disappointment and hate" were increasing among the people as time passed.

He said that injustices even among a household left it scattered. "Those injustices turn into grievances which turn into hate which turns into rebellion," Mengal explained.

The BNP-M president said the next government would have to solve the province's issues in a political manner. "Balochistan's issue since the first day was a political one and it will be better to solve it through politicians. It will not be solved through guns or military cannons," he said.

Mengal said conflicts anywhere in the world were resolved through talks and Balochistan's just demands should be fulfilled.

He said the most important issue in the province was of missing persons, adding that the guilty should be presented in courts and the innocent should be released.

