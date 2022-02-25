Eight terrorists killed in two operations, says ISPR

PESHAWAR: Eight terrorists were killed during operations conducted by security forces in North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces carried out the operation in the “general area” of Hamzoni in North Waziristan tribal district in wake of reports about the presence of terrorists.

An intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists during which six miscreants were killed.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ali, Mateeullah, Mohammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem, the ISPR statement said.

Weapons, ammunition and equipment were recovered from the terrorists’ possession, including submachine guns, hand-grenades, mines, handcuffs and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

Separately, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.

During the gunbattle, two terrorists were killed. They were identified as Fazal Rehman alias Khairy, a resident of village Luni, and Mehran, a resident of village Rorri.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2022