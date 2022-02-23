Dawn Logo

PM Imran leaves for two-day Moscow visit to advance gas pipeline project

ReutersPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 06:06pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Moscow on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy: Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Moscow on Wednesday to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies, an official said.

The prime minister's trip to meet President Vladimir Putin and discuss issues including economic cooperation comes hours after a number of Western nations hit Russia with new sanctions for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

“Both countries are eager to launch the project at the earliest,” Pakistan's energy ministry spokesman told Reuters about the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline. He confirmed that Energy Minister Hammad Azhar is accompanying the PM on the visit.

The Prime Minister's Office also confirmed that Azhar was accompanying the premier alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani.

In an interview ahead of his trip, PM Imran had expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine and the possibility of new sanctions and their effect on Islamabad's budding cooperation with Moscow.

It is unclear how the latest sanctions will affect the project, which would deliver imported Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) from Karachi to power plants in Punjab.

The project is important for Pakistan — particularly the power sector — as the country's dependence on imported LNG grows in the face of dwindling indigenous gas supplies.

The pipeline project has already suffered delays because of earlier sanctions.

“This North-South pipeline suffered, one of the reasons ... was the companies we were negotiating with, turned out that US had applied sanctions on them,” PM Imran told Russia Today on Tuesday.

“So, the problem was to get a company that wasn't sanctioned,” he said of the project.

Pakistan-Russia collaboration on pipeline project

In 2015, Russia and Pakistan agreed in principle to build a 1,100 km-long pipeline to deliver imported LNG from Karachi to power plants in Punjab.

The pipeline's designed annual capacity stands at 12.4 billion cubic metres (bcm), with the possibility to be increased to 16bcm.

The cost will require investments of between $1.5bn, according to Russia, to as much as $3.5bn, estimated by Pakistan, with 26 per cent of it to be financed by Moscow and the remaining 74pc by Islamabad.

The project was to be launched in 2020, but Russia had to replace the initial participant after the company was hit by western sanctions not related to the Pakistan Stream project.

Currently the pipeline, a rare example of Russian participation without state gas company Gazprom, involves the Eurasian Pipeline Consortium, steel pipe maker TMK, which produces steel pipelines for the energy sector, and Operational Services Centre run by the Russian Energy Ministry.

Russian shareholders expect to return their investments from gas shipping fees.

Currently, feasibility studies are taking place on the project but there is no firm date set for the launch. According to Russian media reports, shareholder agreement for the Pakistan Stream should be signed this month.

On May 28, 2021, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan signed an agreement on behalf of their countries to build the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

Pakistani
Feb 23, 2022 05:58pm
PM IK advancing nation projects, but why ?
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Feb 23, 2022 06:04pm
IK doesn't know why he is going there
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Feb 23, 2022 06:04pm
Everything is fine but now Private jet is totally allowed?.
Reply Recommend 0
Hilal e Pakistan
Feb 23, 2022 06:11pm
Another massive waste of taxpayers money
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Feb 23, 2022 06:13pm
For our PM pipeline is important than the war situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Gol Gappa
Feb 23, 2022 06:17pm
Now be prepared for some logic defying, cringeworthy statements by this item in Moscow.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim Khan
Feb 23, 2022 06:18pm
How much this visit costs? What will be the outcome
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Feb 23, 2022 06:19pm
Fig leaf found for the visit
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Feb 23, 2022 06:19pm
Good luck IK, timing of this visit is very bad. Good opportunity to build a stable relations with India as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 06:21pm
Please don't send him back
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 06:22pm
US calls Pak strategic partner. China, Russia welcome IK. Zero buyers for Indian rants. Sit back, enjoy the cries.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 06:23pm
Our leader, the one every leader respects.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 23, 2022 06:23pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Feb 23, 2022 06:23pm
Good luck and well done for forging a relationship with Putin.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 23, 2022 06:31pm
India shouts baselessly against Pakistan and it has the opposite effect.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Crackpott
Feb 23, 2022 06:32pm
Pakistan can help Russia economically at this crucial time.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Feb 23, 2022 06:35pm
Burnol for disguise Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
reader
Feb 23, 2022 06:35pm
Great timing. Putin will have all the time to talk to IK with pak's moral support to Ukraine
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Feb 23, 2022 06:39pm
It’s remain to be seen, how US & it’s allies react to Stream Gas plan to Pakistan, when they stopping Stream Gas to EU.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr White
Feb 23, 2022 06:40pm
What a Brilliant timing Sir Ji. West & USA is about to put a swift Ban Sanctions on Russia and you are going to get a big deal for Pakistan.What a great Visionary Leader!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Feb 23, 2022 06:41pm
A very good move by Pakistan to fulfill its growing energy needs for industrial progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Irshad Noor
Feb 23, 2022 06:41pm
Why not Pak-Iran gas pipeline ? Uncle SAM is the reason ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Ali
Feb 23, 2022 06:45pm
Suggest him to not talk about Russia - Ukraine crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
sidC
Feb 23, 2022 06:50pm
Have fun trip ,enjoy on Tax payers money. Just like old days only difference he pretend to be nice.
Reply Recommend 0
SitaWhite
Feb 23, 2022 06:55pm
Bad timing of IK's visit - sheer Incompetency of FO and SMQ.
Reply Recommend 0
Lostrack
Feb 23, 2022 06:58pm
There goes tax payers hard earned money.. why can’t PM of a poor country take regular commercial flight instead of chartered plane??
Reply Recommend 0

