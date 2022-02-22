UAE abolishes rapid PCR test requirement for Pakistanis travelling to Dubai, Sharjah: CAA

The UAE government has abolished the requirement of pre-departure rapid PCR tests at airports for passengers travelling to Dubai and Sharjah from Pakistan and three other countries, according to a spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

However, passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka will still have to submit a valid negative PCR test certificate for a test conducted at an approved facility within 48 hours of departure.

"The 48-hour period will start from the time the sample is submitted to a laboratory," CAA spokesperson Saifullah said. "Passengers will also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai and will self-quarantine until the results are released."

FlyDubai and Emirates also issued circulars which confirmed that a rapid PCR test conducted six hours prior to departure would no longer be required, effective immediately.

The UAE authorities had made it mandatory for Pakistani travellers to get a negative rapid PCR test conducted within four hours prior to departure of a flight for Dubai in August last year.

Meanwhile, the new travel guidelines also stated that transiting passengers are not required to present a Covid-19 PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.

Moreover, UAE nationals are exempt from taking a Covid-19 PCR test before departing for Dubai. "They must be tested on arrival in Dubai, irrespective of their valid negative Covid-19 RT-PCR certificate from the point of origin," the travel update issued by the UAE said.

Likewise, children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are also exempt from taking a Covid-19 RT-PCR test, the travel update said.