Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2022

'A few account holders tried to stop Swiss bank probe': OCCRP

Anwar IqbalPublished February 22, 2022 - Updated February 22, 2022 09:22am
Switzerland's national flag flies beside a logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich. — Reuters/File
Switzerland's national flag flies beside a logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Journ­alists and investigators who uncovered a new Swiss banking scandal this weekend said on Monday that some account holders tried to stop their investigation but government officials did not interfere.

At an online news conference from Lisbon, Portugal, members of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said “there have been steps from clients who tried to, in my opinion, threaten in a legal way to prevent (the data’s) publication, not authorities.”

A US journalist was interested in knowing if US or Swiss authorities contacted OCCRP for follow-ups and if some authorities or individuals also tried to stem their probe. He also wanted to know why the investigators picked Credit Suisse for their probe.

“We did not pick Credit Suisse, it was a source who leaked Credit Suisse data and shared the information with us,” said Frederick Obermaier. “We would be happy to look at other options as well if whistleblowers approach us.”

Also read: EU parliament's biggest bloc wants Switzerland 'blacklisted'

Mr Obermaier said he was not aware of any steps from authorities to prevent the investigators from reporting the scandal.

He said: “We have also not received any requests for follow-ups from Swiss or other authorities. But in informal ways, we have received messages from current and former prosecutors from different countries who applauded the team’s effort.”

Another OCCRP associate, Maxime Vaudano said that during the investigation, contacts with investigators in different countries also uncovered new investigations on historical cases.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Feb 22, 2022 10:23am
Switzerland needs to Be in FATF blacklist
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Feb 22, 2022 10:28am
In Pakistan more than 90% are corrupt so it will not make any difference....a little hue cry and every thing will be normal ...here power and money matters
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Killing free speech
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Killing free speech

With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that the PTI government is making a mockery of democratic norms.
22 Feb, 2022

Regional trade

THAT Razzak Dawood, Pakistan’s top commerce official, favours the resumption of trade with India supports...
Unsafe city
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Unsafe city

In a city where many policemen, Rangers are available, it's difficult to understand how criminals manage to rule the streets.
Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer
Updated 21 Feb, 2022

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer

WHEN the man guilty of perhaps the most high-profile ‘honour killing’ in the country walks free, what message...
21 Feb, 2022

Gujarat sentences

AN Indian court in Gujarat has awarded capital punishment to 38 men for serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad that killed...
21 Feb, 2022

Taxing tobacco products

OF the many health scourges that the modern world must contend with, perhaps the most insidious, and therefore all...