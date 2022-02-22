Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2022

Unicef to pay Afghan teachers for two months

ReutersPublished February 22, 2022 - Updated February 22, 2022 08:17am

KABUL: As the country descends into economic crisis due to looming sanctions on the Taliban regime, the United Nation’s children’s agency has announced it will pay a monthly stipend to Afghanistan’s teachers, who have remained unpaid as most schools across the country remained closed since August last year.

The payments, of roughly $100 per month, would be paid in local currency to around 194,000 primary and secondary schoolteachers for January and February, and would be funded by the European Union, Unicef announced.

“Following months of uncertainty and hardship for many teachers, we are pleased to extend emergency support to public school teachers in Afgha­nistan who have spared no effort to keep children learning,” said Mohamed Ayoya, the representative for Unicef Afghanistan.

The country has been in economic crisis since August last year as foreign forces withdrew and Taliban took over. Restrictions on the banking sector due to sanctions left the new administration struggling to pay many public sector salaries including for teachers.

The international community has been grappling with how to engage with the Taliban without formally recognising their government, and has made education for girls a key demand when speaking with the group, according to diplomats.

The Taliban have been vague on their plans for girls’ education with many still unable to attend school in many provinces.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2022

Afghan War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Killing free speech
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Killing free speech

With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that the PTI government is making a mockery of democratic norms.
22 Feb, 2022

Regional trade

THAT Razzak Dawood, Pakistan’s top commerce official, favours the resumption of trade with India supports...
22 Feb, 2022

Unsafe city

AN epidemic of street crime has afflicted Karachi, but other than issuing statements, the authorities seem helpless...
Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer
Updated 21 Feb, 2022

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer

WHEN the man guilty of perhaps the most high-profile ‘honour killing’ in the country walks free, what message...
21 Feb, 2022

Gujarat sentences

AN Indian court in Gujarat has awarded capital punishment to 38 men for serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad that killed...
21 Feb, 2022

Taxing tobacco products

OF the many health scourges that the modern world must contend with, perhaps the most insidious, and therefore all...