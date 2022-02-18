Dawn Logo

JUI-F opposes Aurat March, threatens to stop it with 'baton'

Javed HussainPublished February 18, 2022 - Updated February 18, 2022 10:31pm

The president of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Islamabad chapter has voiced opposition to Aurat March held across the country every year on International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8, warning that they would use "baton" to stop it.

"If any attempts are made for obscenity on March 8 in Islamabad, we will condemn it," warned Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, the chief of JUI-F's Islamabad wing, while addressing a demonstration held in the capital's D-Chowk in connection with India's hijab row.

Hazarvi said that during Aurat March, "obscenity is spread in the name of women's rights".

He warned the government that if the march was allowed, "we will [use] baton to stop it".

Aurat March, which was first held in Karachi in 2018, is now organised in numerous other cities across the country on March 8 every year to celebrate International Women's Day and highlight the issues women face in Pakistan.

The march has been subjected to criticism earlier as well, in particular for the slogans and placards raised during it. In 2019, the march's participants in the capital came under attack when male students from Jamia Hafsa took down their tent and hurled stones at them.

Last year, petitions where filed in the Islamabad and Lahore high courts, asking for a ban on the march. But these petitions were dismissed, with courts saying the right to assemble peacefully was guaranteed in the Constitution.

The latest tirade against the event from the JUI-F comes just a day after Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that anti-Islamic slogans should not be raised on International Women's Day.

The minister had also suggested celebrating International Hijab Day instead on March 8, in an effort to express solidarity with Muslim women across the globe.

After the letter drew criticism on social media, notably from PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and Pakistan’s former ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, Qadri issued a clarification saying that some political leaders were trying to spread negative propaganda without reading his letter.

'Govts can't police people's views'

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that governments did not have the right to police people's views and clothing, adding that bans should only apply in places where violence is being promoted.

He expressed the views while speaking to Geo News where he was asked about Qadri's letter to the prime minister. "I have not seen Noorul Haq Qadri's letter [and] what he has written," he said, adding that anything which "did not involve violence" should not be banned.

"You can talk about extremism, but if there is no violence then there is no issue. You can't indulge in hate speech, you can't incite people to violence and you cannot carry out torture."

The minister went on to say the every person had their own ideas and views and that there were no curbs on this in democratic governments. "Where you think that they have tried to incite violence, then that is a separate matter."

Chaudhry said that the government should not become a party in the matter concerning what one wears and doesn't wear. "This is not the government's decision. This is society's decision. It [society] makes its own decisions about what is and isn't appropriate.

"If governments start making these decisions, it leads to anarchy in society which we are seeing in India," he said, also giving the example of the rise of Islamophobia in Europe.

He said that society should only stand up to violence, adding that every person had the right to their own views.

Asked whether he had any objections to the slogans and banners raised during Aurat March, he said that many of these had been "photoshopped". "When it was investigated later, it was discovered that they were photoshopped."

He said that there were clear lines which one could not cross in Pakistan. "But calling for a ban on someone having a [certain] point of view is incomprehensible."

'Hijab is our pride, our honour'

At the JUI-F's demonstration, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, who heads the party's women wing, also spoke about the escalating hijab row in India.

The issue grabbed headlines last month after a government-run school in India’s Karanartaka barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms, triggering protests outside the school gate. More schools in the state followed with similar bans, forcing the state’s top court to intervene.

The issue further escalated when a video of a hijab-clad student, Muskan Khan, being heckled and jeered at by a mob of Hindutva supporters in Karnataka surfaced on social media.

"We pay tribute to Muskan Khan," said Ali at today's demonstration, condemning the "hatred being directed towards Muslims in India".

She lamented that hijab was being targeted in India, adding that "we have all gathered here today ... to raise voice for hijab."

"Hijab is our pride, our honour," she said. "As Muslims, it is obligatory upon us to respect hijab."

Ali demanded that since the matter held significance for the entire Muslim ummah, it should be raised in the Orga­nisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

She said the opposition to hijab in India was actually "propaganda against Islam, and we will continue to defend the sanctity and honour of hijab".

JUI-F general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said, "India has been exposed as its constitution is being violated and rights of minorities trampled."

He criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "extremist groups" in India, regretting the "silence of human rights organisations" on the matter.

Haideri also demanded that the "OIC should play its role and raise voice against the atrocities in India".

Comments (37)
Fastrack
Feb 18, 2022 08:08pm
Indian's favourite party in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Offtrack
Feb 18, 2022 08:12pm
This is why hijab ban happens
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Feb 18, 2022 08:15pm
Women dont need terrorists permission!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 18, 2022 08:24pm
“If any attempts are made for obscenity on March 8 in Islamabad, we will condemn it," - Aurat March an obscenity ????
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Feb 18, 2022 08:27pm
Is this party trying to create a bad law and order situation by taking the law in their own hands? Such threats and actions should be strictly stopped.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 18, 2022 08:38pm
Sensible men should protect women even if they have the disagreement- That’s called decency and democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Feb 18, 2022 08:45pm
Talking about rights of women is not obscenity.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Feb 18, 2022 08:46pm
@Fastrack, Too obsessed by India? Get yourself treated mate.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Feb 18, 2022 08:47pm
Will Maryam Nawaz condemn this?
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Feb 18, 2022 08:48pm
Women are a big threat to the country and religion
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan
Feb 18, 2022 08:50pm
These thugs should be thrown in jail. This is Pakistan not Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 18, 2022 08:53pm
@Fastrack, " Indian's favourite party in Pakistan.. " Nice to know India is so Powerful to Influence Party's in Pakistan.....
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Feb 18, 2022 08:59pm
These so-called maulanas have ruined Pakistan. If they use Batons to stop women's rights, the Government should not just watch as spectators but use force to teach them a lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
MAFK
Feb 18, 2022 09:00pm
It you will not oppose, it means you're one of them !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hashmat K. A.
Feb 18, 2022 09:08pm
aurat march for what? to spread what?
Reply Recommend 0
Drop out
Feb 18, 2022 09:11pm
Voice of Mullah a harsh reality love it or . ...
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir
Feb 18, 2022 09:14pm
A better slogan is “Mera Wajood, Meri Marzi” (My life, my choice)
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 18, 2022 09:14pm
The march should go ahead with respect and dignity.
Reply Recommend 0
Nuriah khan
Feb 18, 2022 09:15pm
Friends of PMIK
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Feb 18, 2022 09:16pm
Problem is not with the Aurat March, problem is that males are not ready to accept women as an independent human being.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil Ahmed
Feb 18, 2022 09:18pm
Aurat march is bae haayaee but maulvis raping boys and girls is not bae haayaee! Evil degenerates
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Feb 18, 2022 09:22pm
Since when they became law officers.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 18, 2022 09:26pm
These mullahs will turn Pakistan into Afghanistan, people need to stand up against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Feb 18, 2022 09:32pm
It’s Pakistan not Afghanistan,no one can force Talibanis rule in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
St. Mercury
Feb 18, 2022 09:32pm
Are they afraid of women? I think they are a bunch of spineless paranoid no good for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Feb 18, 2022 09:36pm
Very entertaining. The march is usually held in the high-security area anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Feb 18, 2022 09:37pm
Women can participate in Aurat March wearing hijab. Thus hijab day Women 's day can be combined
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Feb 18, 2022 09:38pm
Afghanistan like situation is being created in Pakistan by JUI -F group
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Feb 18, 2022 09:41pm
According to constitution women have right but so far Aurat March has nothing positive/ solid task...just Outing
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Feb 18, 2022 09:43pm
Amazing… Pakistan turns around and lectures india.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Feb 18, 2022 09:54pm
Who cares what you think, don’t go to the March…
Reply Recommend 0
pew
Feb 18, 2022 10:02pm
and you call India is intolerant...
Reply Recommend 0
Your nightmare
Feb 18, 2022 10:04pm
At least someone is there to stop this Western inspired and funded movement in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 18, 2022 10:13pm
If PDF march is okay, why not the Aurat March?
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Feb 18, 2022 10:15pm
Here we go again. Suppression of women's rights continues in the name of Islam. Why should the traditional men not do that, after all they have been abusing women for centuries. The narrative is simple. Women are born to serve men. They should stay indoors. They should keep quiet. In return, men respect them. Of course, if any of them get raped along the way, then it is the women's fault.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Feb 18, 2022 10:28pm
The women have a right to celebrate Aurat March. This regressive Jamiat Ulema-i- Islam has no legal right to stop it by force. We want a country where the laws are enforced and nobody is allowed to take laws into its own hands.
Reply Recommend 0
Yaqoob
Feb 18, 2022 10:35pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I see over and over again that your comments are very superficial. I bet you are not a doctor .
Reply Recommend 0

