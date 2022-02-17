Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2022

PTI leader Aliya Hamza Malik files petitions in Pemra, FIA against Maryam Nawaz

Kalbe AliPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 08:27am
A combination photo of PTI MNA Aliya Hamza Malik (L) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — National Assembly website/DawnNewsTV
A combination photo of PTI MNA Aliya Hamza Malik (L) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — National Assembly website/DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNA Aliya Hamza Malik on Wednesday filed two petitions, one with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and the other with the FIA’s cybercrime wing against Maryam Nawaz, claiming that the PML-N vice president was not only involved in blackmailing the media, but also patronising unethical and obscene trends on social media.

Aliya Malik’s apparent move was a reaction to Maryam Nawaz’s mocking of the first lady on social media, but the complaint filed with the FIA stated that the PML-N leader was involved in promoting unethical and obscene trends on social media that needed to be investigated by the FIA’s cybercrime wing.

She said that by advocating for Sabir Hashmi, the PML-N leader had exposed her nefarious designs that she was actually patronising such elements who had initiated trends ridiculing the first lady.

Sabir Hashmi was recently arrested by the FIA’s cybercrime wing for initiating trends against the first lady and charged with initiating other unethical trends, too.

In the application, the PTI MNA said that First Lady Bushra Bibi had nothing to do with politics, and these trends had been launched for her character assassination.

Ms Malik also filed a petition with Pemra about media propaganda against the first lady, saying the PML-N vice president was involved in dirty politics and running disrespectful Twitter trends.

The PTI MNA said that she would expose the politics of Maryam Nawaz, adding that moral values had been violated in the NewsOne’s TV programme. She said that Pemra had issued notices to the TV channel over the programme.

“Gutter journalism is being carried out in Pakistan under the guise of journalism,” she told journalists outside the Pemra headquarters.

Ms Malik also claimed that Maryam Nawaz was involved in giving benefits to certain news channels and curtailing revenues of others through control over advertisements.

“This policy of buying media and pressurising other media outlets was actually an attack on freedom of media,” she said, adding that the PML-N leader had been using media for her vested interests.

She said Maryam Nawaz was behind every nasty act, including blackmailing of judges that had been proved from her audio and video leaks.

The PTI leader said the PML-N had a history of attacks on the judiciary and other state institutions.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal
17 Feb, 2022

Altaf Hussain’s acquittal

THERE is a surreal disconnect between the verdict returned on Tuesday in a London court and the lived reality of the...
17 Feb, 2022

Polluted Ravi

THAT a study by a British university has found the Ravi that flows through Lahore and other cities of Punjab to be...
17 Feb, 2022

Covid restrictions

WHILE it is fortunate that there is a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the NCOC has thought it fit to...
16 Feb, 2022

Proposed SOE law

WITH the IMF preparing to keep a strict eye on every dollar that it plans to give Pakistan under its recently ...
16 Feb, 2022

Border security

THE interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, has concluded an important and timely visit to Pakistan. He held...
Waiting for Australia
16 Feb, 2022

Waiting for Australia

When Australia arrive next month, it will be a watershed moment for the revival of international cricket in the country.