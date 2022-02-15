Dawn Logo

Man held in Lahore for ‘vilifying’ PM Imran’s wife

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 15, 2022 - Updated February 15, 2022 09:41am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime on Monday arrested a man in connection with running a ‘malicious campaign’ against PM’s wife Bushra Bibi on social media.

An FIA official said Sabir Mahmood was arrested in Model Town on Monday for allegedly running a ‘propaganda campaign.’

“More arrests are expected in this matter,” he said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib called out ‘certain quarters’ for pushing ‘fake stories’ about the PM’s wife and asked them to stay away from cheap tactics such as dragging an apolitical woman into politics.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2022

M. Emad
Feb 15, 2022 09:51am
PM’s wife Bushra Bibi Niazi is a Pious woman.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Feb 15, 2022 09:56am
Model Town Nawaz and Maryum residence connection Media Cell
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Feb 15, 2022 10:13am
Good work. Every wrong should be made right and punishments to be accorded commensurate with the crimes. They should also nab IK for all that he said during the dharna from the top of container. He was involved in equally nefarious acts back then.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 15, 2022 10:19am
Very bizarre story. Only in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Feb 15, 2022 10:20am
Looters have no limits to how low they can fall.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Feb 15, 2022 10:47am
Very good. By the way , he is a PMLN party member
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Feb 15, 2022 10:53am
@MD PhD You are hundred percent correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Feb 15, 2022 11:01am
Moon and the earth are still in the same balance, I hope.
Reply Recommend 0

