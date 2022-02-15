Man held in Lahore for ‘vilifying’ PM Imran’s wife

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime on Monday arrested a man in connection with running a ‘malicious campaign’ against PM’s wife Bushra Bibi on social media.

An FIA official said Sabir Mahmood was arrested in Model Town on Monday for allegedly running a ‘propaganda campaign.’

“More arrests are expected in this matter,” he said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib called out ‘certain quarters’ for pushing ‘fake stories’ about the PM’s wife and asked them to stay away from cheap tactics such as dragging an apolitical woman into politics.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2022