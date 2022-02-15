Foreign tourists find Swat valley historically rich

SWAT: Foreign tourists have termed Pakistan the safest and most attractive country of the world, saying its people are highly hospitable.

Tourists from France and Austria, who visited Swat on Monday, said that they found the valley not only beautiful but also historically rich.

Joseph Ponzevera, a tourist who visited Swat by riding a bicycle from France, said that he was amazed by the hospitality and friendly behaviour of the people of Pakistan.

Visitors from France and Austria praise locals’ hospitality

“I started my journey from France. After visiting 10 countries, I entered Pakistan from Iran. I found Pakistani people very friendly,” he told Dawn. He added that schoolchildren and their teachers accorded a warm welcome on him in Swat.

The tourist said that Swat was not only beautiful but the archaeological monuments in the valley were also amazing.

Vincent Thomas, another tourist from France who visited Pakistan in his van, also praised the people of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was a perfect destination for tourists.

“The country has everything to offer to tourists. The beautiful warm plains, high peaks and thousands of years of history make Pakistan the most attractive country for international tourists,” he said. He added that he was welcomed everywhere by local people.

Both the tourists said that they would stay in Pakistan for few days and would leave for India and from there would go to Nepal.

Diane B Didi, a backpacker from Austria who visited Swat alone, also admired the peaceful environment and hospitality of the local people. “Contrary to the bad image presented in the western world, Pakistan is a different country with amazing mountains and cultural diversity. Its people are so friendly. I came to Swat where people offered me free accommodation in their homes,” she added.

She said that she had a nice time in other parts of the country before visiting Swat. “People are all welcoming and friendly. I learned so much from them like caring and sharing. I will keep their values in my heart and share the same with other people in the world,” she added.

The tourists said that the people of Pakistan, especially the residents of Swat, had the highest level of hospitality. They said that they would convey the message to people living in other parts of the world.

The tourists visited different archaeological sites and also went on a hike with the schoolchildren.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2022