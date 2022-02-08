Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 08, 2022

Petition against PM Imran’s marriage dismissed

Malik AsadPublished February 8, 2022 - Updated February 8, 2022 08:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a decree against the marriage of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the basis of 10 questions related to Islamic laws and constitutional provisions.

A three-member FSC bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr Syed Moham­mad Anwer and Justice Khadim Hus­sain M. Shaikh declared the petition as non-maintainable with an observation that the petition was “not filed in accordance with the Federal Shariat Court (Procedure) Rules 1981”.

The court order also mentioned the 10 questions asked by the petitioner, including “whether Holy Quran empowers wife to seek dissolution of marriage from her husband, whether the Muslim wife who is a mother of children can seek Khula from her husband for a second marriage, whether Holy Quran acknowledges her as mother of leftover children, and whether Nikkah after Khula is in accordance with the constitutional provisions”.

Shariat court terms petitioner’s questions ‘absurd, derogatory and absolutely irrelevant’

The court noted that the petitioner cited only one verse of Surah Taha to support his contention. “This verse has no link whatsoever with the dissolution of marriage on the basis of Khula”, which was supposed to be the main issue highlighted in the petition, the court observed.

Regarding the questionnaire, the bench was of the opinion that they were contrary to the prevalent procedure and even otherwise most of the questions were irrelevant and got nothing to do with FSC business.

Some questions were “absurd, derogatory and absolutely irrelevant”, while two questions that were related to Nikkah were “ambiguous, inconceivable and not understandable, rather [they] were not supposed to be framed at all,” the court remarked.

The bench, however, was of the opinion that in order to seek any relief, “the petitioner may file a separate petition by challenging the corresponding provisions incorporated in Nikkahnama if so advised”.

In its order, the court stated that the petitioner was required to have shown either collectively or individually any corresponding law or provision of the law enacted and enforced that ran contrary to the injunctions of Holy Quran or Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

Regarding Section 10 of the Family Courts Act related to Khula, the bench ob­­s­erved that this had already been decided by the court and “is a past and closed chapter”. However, it suggested: “The petitioner may become party in the appeal pending before the Shariat Appellate Bench of Supreme Court, if so advised.”

The order stated that the petitioner had “not specified any specific provision of law being repugnant to the injunctions of Quran and Sunnah as required by the Constitution, as elaborated in the Federal Shariat Court (Procedure) Rules, 1981. Subse­quen­t­­ly, it dismissed the petition declaring it as non-maintainable”.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Feb 08, 2022 08:24am
Another petition few months later.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

CPEC concerns

CPEC concerns

Editorial
It is important to not let red tape become an obstacle in meeting deadlines, finishing CPEC projects on time.

Opinion

Editorial

08 Feb, 2022

Meeting IMF demands

IF we thought Pakistan had already met the IMF demands for the resumption of its $6bn funding by implementing...
CPEC concerns
Updated 08 Feb, 2022

CPEC concerns

It is important to not let red tape become an obstacle in meeting deadlines, finishing CPEC projects on time.
08 Feb, 2022

Iran sanctions relief

WHEN it comes to the difficult US-Iran relationship, particularly the thorny nuclear issue, even small steps towards...
Quiet diplomacy
Updated 07 Feb, 2022

Quiet diplomacy

PAKISTAN has emphatically rejected the statement of the Indian army chief in which he claimed that the ceasefire...
07 Feb, 2022

Xi-Putin summit

THE summit between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Friday sends a strong message to the West that China...
07 Feb, 2022

‘Unauthorised’ plates

RECENTLY, Lahore traffic wardens were empowered to initiate strict legal action against violators of the Motor...