Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2022

Covid-19 positivity drops to 5pc

Ikram JunaidiPublished February 13, 2022 - Updated February 13, 2022 08:27am

ISLAMABAD: As the fifth wave of Covid-19 is continuously declining across the country, a little over 3,000 infections and 44 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,019 persons were infected with the virus and the national positivity rate, which was in double digit last month, stood at 5.36 per cent on Saturday. Moreover, 1,640 patients were on critical care across the country.

“The coronavirus, or Covid-19, is inciting panic for a number of reasons. It’s a new virus, meaning no one has immunity. It is highly contagious, meaning it spreads fast. Its novelty means that scientists aren’t completely sure as to how it behaves since they have very little history to go on,” the NCOC website states.

However, according to exports, vaccination is the most suitable defence against the dreaded virus as it decreases the chances of hospitalisation and mortality.

According to the NCOC data, so far 194,492,475 doses of vaccine have been administered across the country. As many as 115,238,268 persons have received at least one dose of the vaccine out of which 89,853,639 have become fully vaccinated.

As the government has already allowed the people aged 18 years and above to get booster shots, till date 3,361,160 people have been inoculated with boosters.

So far over 29,731 people have died during the five waves of Covid-19 in Pak­istan.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2022

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punishing the Afghans
13 Feb, 2022

Punishing the Afghans

How can Washington justify inflicting collective punishment on the Afghans by dividing their frozen funds to penalise the Taliban?
13 Feb, 2022

Fishermen’s plight

WHENEVER hostilities spike between India and Pakistan, fishermen belonging to both states often have to pay the ...
13 Feb, 2022

Seeking undue allowance

PML-N LEADER Ishaq Dar’s desire to take oath as senator virtually or at the Pakistan High Commission is a classic...
Cabinet or classroom?
Updated 12 Feb, 2022

Cabinet or classroom?

INSPIRED as he is by his own struggles to balance academics with sporting pursuits while at school, the prime...
12 Feb, 2022

Impoverished districts

GIVEN decades of lopsided and uneven ‘development’, it was inevitable that the different regions of a province...
12 Feb, 2022

Larkana jail crisis

THE chaos that gripped Larkana Central Jail until yesterday had been years in the making. The delay in introducing...